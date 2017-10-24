China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)
0941.HK on Hong Kong Stock
78.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.40 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$78.90
Open
HK$79.15
Day's High
HK$79.25
Day's Low
HK$78.30
Volume
13,857,329
Avg. Vol
16,236,977
52-wk High
HK$91.40
52-wk Low
HK$78.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|14
|14
|14
|13
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.04
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|177,312.00
|177,312.00
|177,312.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|747,626.00
|759,616.00
|738,064.00
|749,836.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|784,667.00
|821,182.00
|765,095.00
|782,915.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|5.58
|5.76
|5.35
|5.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|5.93
|6.31
|5.20
|6.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.81
|5.30
|4.13
|6.59
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|158,693.00
|131,908.00
|26,785.34
|16.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|177,312.00
|177,312.00
|177,312.00
|177,312.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|747,626.00
|747,626.00
|747,791.00
|747,056.00
|749,836.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|784,667.00
|784,667.00
|785,174.00
|782,617.00
|782,915.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.58
|5.59
|5.59
|5.60
|5.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.93
|5.94
|5.96
|5.97
|6.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
- China Mobile reports 4.6 percent rise in 9-month net profit
- CORRECTED-China Mobile reports 4.6 pct rise in 9-month net profit
- BRIEF-China Mobile 9-mnth profit attributable up 4.6 pct
- BRIEF-China Mobile says Liu Aili has resigned as Executive Director
- BRIEF-China Mobile Group tender awarded to Enice