China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)

0941.HK on Hong Kong Stock

78.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$78.90
Open
HK$79.15
Day's High
HK$79.25
Day's Low
HK$78.30
Volume
13,857,329
Avg. Vol
16,236,977
52-wk High
HK$91.40
52-wk Low
HK$78.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 14 14 14 13
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 177,312.00 177,312.00 177,312.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 747,626.00 759,616.00 738,064.00 749,836.00
Year Ending Dec-18 24 784,667.00 821,182.00 765,095.00 782,915.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 25 5.58 5.76 5.35 5.85
Year Ending Dec-18 25 5.93 6.31 5.20 6.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 4.81 5.30 4.13 6.59

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 158,693.00 131,908.00 26,785.34 16.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 177,312.00 177,312.00 177,312.00 177,312.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 747,626.00 747,626.00 747,791.00 747,056.00 749,836.00
Year Ending Dec-18 784,667.00 784,667.00 785,174.00 782,617.00 782,915.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.58 5.59 5.59 5.60 5.85
Year Ending Dec-18 5.93 5.94 5.96 5.97 6.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Mobile Ltd News

