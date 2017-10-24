Edition:
CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (1038.HK)

1038.HK on Hong Kong Stock

68.65HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$68.30
Open
HK$68.55
Day's High
HK$68.80
Day's Low
HK$68.10
Volume
1,031,313
Avg. Vol
1,786,651
52-wk High
HK$73.80
52-wk Low
HK$60.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 8
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.79 1.79 1.69 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 5,483.98 5,917.10 5,131.59 5,522.22
Year Ending Dec-18 14 5,652.00 6,312.97 5,250.50 5,613.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 4.21 4.69 3.73 4.16
Year Ending Dec-18 15 4.53 5.11 3.76 4.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.11 7.45 -3.23 -4.39

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,483.98 5,483.98 5,483.98 5,483.98 5,522.22
Year Ending Dec-18 5,652.00 5,652.00 5,643.55 5,643.55 5,613.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.21 4.21 4.19 4.19 4.16
Year Ending Dec-18 4.53 4.53 4.49 4.49 4.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

