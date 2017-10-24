Edition:
United Kingdom

CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)

1113.HK on Hong Kong Stock

64.70HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.20 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
HK$65.90
Open
HK$65.60
Day's High
HK$65.80
Day's Low
HK$64.55
Volume
7,252,406
Avg. Vol
6,429,683
52-wk High
HK$70.50
52-wk Low
HK$46.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 10 10 9
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 69,481.90 82,413.00 54,299.00 68,998.00
Year Ending Dec-18 17 75,683.70 89,984.00 64,248.70 75,915.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 5.42 6.36 4.83 4.85
Year Ending Dec-18 19 6.40 9.66 4.24 5.12
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.46 12.12 8.80 4.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 69,481.90 69,430.60 69,393.00 69,250.70 68,998.00
Year Ending Dec-18 75,683.70 75,654.80 75,637.20 75,896.00 75,915.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.42 5.41 5.40 5.35 4.85
Year Ending Dec-18 6.40 6.39 6.39 6.34 5.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

CK Asset Holdings Ltd News

» More 1113.HK News