AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)
1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock
58.75HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
HK$59.20
Open
HK$58.55
Day's High
HK$59.20
Day's Low
HK$58.30
Volume
24,883,373
Avg. Vol
18,030,128
52-wk High
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|November
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.04
|2.00
|2.00
|1.91
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|12
|24,258.10
|31,328.00
|20,772.20
|22,209.50
|Year Ending Nov-18
|12
|27,386.80
|34,087.00
|22,773.10
|27,188.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|20
|0.43
|0.49
|0.37
|0.35
|Year Ending Nov-18
|21
|0.44
|0.53
|0.40
|0.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|10.88
|13.60
|9.12
|15.77
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|24,258.10
|24,243.50
|24,243.50
|24,056.40
|22,209.50
|Year Ending Nov-18
|27,386.80
|27,399.00
|27,399.00
|27,078.90
|27,188.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|0.43
|0.42
|0.42
|0.41
|0.35
|Year Ending Nov-18
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|0.43
|0.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Nov-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Nov-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Nov-17
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Nov-18
|3
|0
|5
|0
