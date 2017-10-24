Edition:
AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)

1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock

58.75HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.45 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
HK$59.20
Open
HK$58.55
Day's High
HK$59.20
Day's Low
HK$58.30
Volume
24,883,373
Avg. Vol
18,030,128
52-wk High
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- November 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.04 2.00 2.00 1.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 12 24,258.10 31,328.00 20,772.20 22,209.50
Year Ending Nov-18 12 27,386.80 34,087.00 22,773.10 27,188.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 20 0.43 0.49 0.37 0.35
Year Ending Nov-18 21 0.44 0.53 0.40 0.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.88 13.60 9.12 15.77

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 24,258.10 24,243.50 24,243.50 24,056.40 22,209.50
Year Ending Nov-18 27,386.80 27,399.00 27,399.00 27,078.90 27,188.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 0.43 0.42 0.42 0.41 0.35
Year Ending Nov-18 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.43 0.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Nov-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Nov-18 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Nov-17 3 0 4 0
Year Ending Nov-18 3 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

