JGC Corp (1963.T)
1963.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,878JPY
7:00am BST
1,878JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-13 (-0.69%)
¥-13 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,891
¥1,891
Open
¥1,883
¥1,883
Day's High
¥1,883
¥1,883
Day's Low
¥1,866
¥1,866
Volume
1,061,800
1,061,800
Avg. Vol
1,468,673
1,468,673
52-wk High
¥2,240
¥2,240
52-wk Low
¥1,649
¥1,649
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|35.30
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|5
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.18
|2.22
|2.22
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|170,737.00
|180,206.00
|155,206.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|175,000.00
|175,000.00
|175,000.00
|120,700.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|678,260.00
|705,000.00
|656,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|697,175.00
|720,000.00
|680,000.00
|635,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|704,250.00
|735,000.00
|648,000.00
|636,729.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|35.30
|35.30
|35.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|-37.14
|27.30
|-91.16
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|95.52
|111.60
|84.00
|101.99
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|113.97
|148.60
|90.76
|104.07
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-16.96
|-16.96
|-16.96
|-22.01
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|166,050.00
|153,024.00
|13,026.00
|7.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|170,737.00
|178,358.00
|7,620.67
|4.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|168,150.00
|196,427.00
|28,277.00
|16.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|176,350.00
|154,996.00
|21,354.00
|12.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|202,400.00
|163,371.00
|39,029.00
|19.28
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|170,737.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|175,000.00
|175,000.00
|175,000.00
|175,000.00
|120,700.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|678,260.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|697,175.00
|697,373.00
|696,310.00
|696,310.00
|635,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|704,250.00
|704,182.00
|702,600.00
|702,600.00
|636,729.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- Factbox - Iran's deals with foreign firms since easing of sanctions
- FACTBOX-Iran's deals with foreign firms since easing of sanctions
- BRIEF-KBJ selected by Jordan Cove LNG to engineer, construct LNG export terminal in Coos Bay, Ore
- BRIEF-Xiamen Sunrise's unit signs supply contract with Japan's JGC Corp
- RPT-China pumps cash into African floating LNG projects in strategic push