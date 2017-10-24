Edition:
JGC Corp (1963.T)

1963.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,878JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-13 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,891
Open
¥1,883
Day's High
¥1,883
Day's Low
¥1,866
Volume
1,061,800
Avg. Vol
1,468,673
52-wk High
¥2,240
52-wk Low
¥1,649

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 35.30 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.18 2.22 2.22 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 170,737.00 180,206.00 155,206.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 175,000.00 175,000.00 175,000.00 120,700.00
Year Ending Mar-17 10 678,260.00 705,000.00 656,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 697,175.00 720,000.00 680,000.00 635,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 704,250.00 735,000.00 648,000.00 636,729.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 35.30 35.30 35.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 -37.14 27.30 -91.16 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 95.52 111.60 84.00 101.99
Year Ending Mar-19 12 113.97 148.60 90.76 104.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -16.96 -16.96 -16.96 -22.01

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 166,050.00 153,024.00 13,026.00 7.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 170,737.00 178,358.00 7,620.67 4.46
Quarter Ending Dec-16 168,150.00 196,427.00 28,277.00 16.82
Quarter Ending Sep-16 176,350.00 154,996.00 21,354.00 12.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 202,400.00 163,371.00 39,029.00 19.28

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 170,737.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 175,000.00 175,000.00 175,000.00 175,000.00 120,700.00
Year Ending Mar-17 678,260.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 697,175.00 697,373.00 696,310.00 696,310.00 635,800.00
Year Ending Mar-19 704,250.00 704,182.00 702,600.00 702,600.00 636,729.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

