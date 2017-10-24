JGC Corp (1963.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 170,737.00 180,206.00 155,206.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 175,000.00 175,000.00 175,000.00 120,700.00 Year Ending Mar-17 10 678,260.00 705,000.00 656,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 697,175.00 720,000.00 680,000.00 635,800.00 Year Ending Mar-19 12 704,250.00 735,000.00 648,000.00 636,729.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 35.30 35.30 35.30 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 -37.14 27.30 -91.16 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 95.52 111.60 84.00 101.99 Year Ending Mar-19 12 113.97 148.60 90.76 104.07 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -16.96 -16.96 -16.96 -22.01