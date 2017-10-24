BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK)
2388.HK on Hong Kong Stock
38.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.19
|2.06
|2.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|49,851.90
|57,905.00
|47,724.20
|48,494.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|55,415.20
|57,524.00
|53,335.00
|50,241.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|2.80
|3.15
|2.48
|2.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|3.08
|3.51
|2.85
|2.66
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|9.27
|9.27
|9.27
|7.95
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|49,851.90
|49,536.10
|49,708.60
|48,324.70
|48,494.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|55,415.20
|55,042.10
|55,172.70
|54,004.70
|50,241.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.80
|2.80
|2.78
|2.66
|2.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.08
|3.08
|3.04
|2.89
|2.66
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
