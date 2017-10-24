Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 436,000.00 436,000.00 436,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 3,802,570.00 4,050,160.00 3,665,700.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 4,160,060.00 4,380,240.00 4,000,000.00 3,621,770.00 Year Ending Mar-19 4 4,339,500.00 4,535,580.00 4,100,000.00 3,720,480.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 8 34.25 36.80 32.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 42.99 45.00 40.00 33.42 Year Ending Mar-19 7 44.77 50.40 42.40 35.83