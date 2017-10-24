Sojitz Corp (2768.T)
2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
335JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.62
|2.62
|2.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|436,000.00
|436,000.00
|436,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|3,802,570.00
|4,050,160.00
|3,665,700.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|4,160,060.00
|4,380,240.00
|4,000,000.00
|3,621,770.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|4,339,500.00
|4,535,580.00
|4,100,000.00
|3,720,480.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|34.25
|36.80
|32.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|42.99
|45.00
|40.00
|33.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|44.77
|50.40
|42.40
|35.83
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|436,000.00
|436,000.00
|436,000.00
|436,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,802,570.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,160,060.00
|4,160,060.00
|4,160,060.00
|3,784,350.00
|3,621,770.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,339,500.00
|4,339,500.00
|4,339,500.00
|3,959,850.00
|3,720,480.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
