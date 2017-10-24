Edition:
United Kingdom

Sojitz Corp (2768.T)

2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

335JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥9 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
¥326
Open
¥326
Day's High
¥336
Day's Low
¥325
Volume
21,512,300
Avg. Vol
7,141,849
52-wk High
¥336
52-wk Low
¥246

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.57 2.62 2.62 2.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 436,000.00 436,000.00 436,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 3,802,570.00 4,050,160.00 3,665,700.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 4,160,060.00 4,380,240.00 4,000,000.00 3,621,770.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 4,339,500.00 4,535,580.00 4,100,000.00 3,720,480.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 34.25 36.80 32.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 42.99 45.00 40.00 33.42
Year Ending Mar-19 7 44.77 50.40 42.40 35.83

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 436,000.00 436,000.00 436,000.00 436,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,802,570.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,160,060.00 4,160,060.00 4,160,060.00 3,784,350.00 3,621,770.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4,339,500.00 4,339,500.00 4,339,500.00 3,959,850.00 3,720,480.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sojitz Corp News

» More 2768.T News