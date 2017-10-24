Edition:
Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)

2802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,321JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥39 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
¥2,282
Open
¥2,284
Day's High
¥2,322
Day's Low
¥2,282
Volume
2,200,100
Avg. Vol
1,767,972
52-wk High
¥2,544
52-wk Low
¥2,020

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.97 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.93 1.93 1.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 277,956.00 291,205.00 268,225.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 291,760.00 293,600.00 288,620.00 1,177,000.00
Year Ending Mar-17 14 1,102,690.00 1,143,000.00 1,080,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 1,154,420.00 1,192,000.00 1,130,000.00 1,194,740.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15 1,196,110.00 1,242,170.00 1,146,000.00 1,242,350.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 4.97 10.85 0.20 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 16.01 16.01 16.01 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 84.73 90.72 78.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 105.94 120.10 99.60 112.26
Year Ending Mar-19 16 117.62 133.73 107.40 126.85
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 11.12 14.26 7.98 2.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 277,920.00 267,749.00 10,171.00 3.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 277,956.00 279,639.00 1,683.50 0.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 298,045.00 289,216.00 8,829.00 2.96
Quarter Ending Sep-16 277,166.00 259,641.00 17,525.00 6.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 278,986.00 262,918.00 16,068.00 5.76

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 277,956.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 291,760.00 299,266.00 299,266.00 304,931.00 1,177,000.00
Year Ending Mar-17 1,102,690.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,154,420.00 1,157,100.00 1,165,480.00 1,168,700.00 1,194,740.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,196,110.00 1,201,340.00 1,208,520.00 1,207,400.00 1,242,350.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 3
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

