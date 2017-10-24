J.Front Retailing Co Ltd (3086.T)
3086.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,735JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|37.20
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.80
|1.80
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|2
|314,642.00
|323,212.00
|306,073.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|2
|125,058.00
|130,616.00
|119,500.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|7
|1,110,630.00
|1,122,300.00
|1,095,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|471,101.00
|478,508.00
|462,500.00
|1,137,020.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|482,850.00
|495,500.00
|471,000.00
|1,146,760.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|2
|37.20
|44.20
|30.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|2
|44.67
|44.70
|44.64
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|7
|95.91
|104.40
|87.84
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|6
|113.04
|135.27
|101.70
|101.59
|Year Ending Feb-19
|6
|122.36
|142.23
|107.60
|108.67
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Aug-17
|118,808.00
|120,426.00
|1,618.00
|1.36
|Quarter Ending May-17
|114,250.00
|114,084.00
|166.00
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|314,642.00
|309,425.00
|5,217.50
|1.66
|Quarter Ending Nov-16
|270,000.00
|259,791.00
|10,209.00
|3.78
|Quarter Ending Aug-16
|369,408.00
|270,521.00
|98,887.00
|26.77
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|314,642.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|125,058.00
|126,308.00
|126,308.00
|126,308.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1,110,630.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|471,101.00
|466,316.00
|466,316.00
|467,270.00
|1,137,020.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|482,850.00
|478,130.00
|478,130.00
|479,912.00
|1,146,760.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
