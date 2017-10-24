Edition:
J.Front Retailing Co Ltd (3086.T)

3086.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,735JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥1,723
Open
¥1,720
Day's High
¥1,735
Day's Low
¥1,717
Volume
701,300
Avg. Vol
1,317,656
52-wk High
¥1,798
52-wk Low
¥1,304

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 37.20 February 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.80 1.80 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 2 314,642.00 323,212.00 306,073.00 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 2 125,058.00 130,616.00 119,500.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 7 1,110,630.00 1,122,300.00 1,095,000.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 471,101.00 478,508.00 462,500.00 1,137,020.00
Year Ending Feb-19 6 482,850.00 495,500.00 471,000.00 1,146,760.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 2 37.20 44.20 30.20 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 2 44.67 44.70 44.64 --
Year Ending Feb-17 7 95.91 104.40 87.84 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 113.04 135.27 101.70 101.59
Year Ending Feb-19 6 122.36 142.23 107.60 108.67

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 118,808.00 120,426.00 1,618.00 1.36
Quarter Ending May-17 114,250.00 114,084.00 166.00 0.15
Quarter Ending Feb-17 314,642.00 309,425.00 5,217.50 1.66
Quarter Ending Nov-16 270,000.00 259,791.00 10,209.00 3.78
Quarter Ending Aug-16 369,408.00 270,521.00 98,887.00 26.77

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 314,642.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 125,058.00 126,308.00 126,308.00 126,308.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 1,110,630.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 471,101.00 466,316.00 466,316.00 467,270.00 1,137,020.00
Year Ending Feb-19 482,850.00 478,130.00 478,130.00 479,912.00 1,146,760.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 3 0 3 0
Year Ending Feb-19 3 0 3 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

