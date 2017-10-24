Edition:
United Kingdom

Showa Denko KK (4004.T)

4004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,665JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥60 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
¥3,605
Open
¥3,585
Day's High
¥3,675
Day's Low
¥3,555
Volume
1,410,900
Avg. Vol
1,688,660
52-wk High
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥1,326

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.88 1.88 1.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 200,800.00 200,800.00 200,800.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 762,538.00 780,000.00 745,000.00 703,683.00
Year Ending Dec-18 7 829,329.00 885,000.00 770,000.00 713,520.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 174.55 203.48 133.30 115.92
Year Ending Dec-18 7 325.04 403.46 275.70 117.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 75.50 75.50 75.50 54.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 187,800.00 189,000.00 1,200.00 0.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 182,300.00 182,297.00 3.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 171,000.00 167,290.00 3,710.00 2.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 179,600.00 164,147.00 15,453.00 8.60
Quarter Ending Mar-16 176,000.00 157,425.00 18,575.00 10.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 200,800.00 200,800.00 195,000.00 195,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 762,538.00 752,700.00 753,811.00 750,922.00 703,683.00
Year Ending Dec-18 829,329.00 817,757.00 792,614.00 780,614.00 713,520.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 6 1
Earnings

