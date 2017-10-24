Showa Denko KK (4004.T)
4004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,665JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥60 (+1.66%)
¥60 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.88
|1.88
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|200,800.00
|200,800.00
|200,800.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|762,538.00
|780,000.00
|745,000.00
|703,683.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|829,329.00
|885,000.00
|770,000.00
|713,520.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|174.55
|203.48
|133.30
|115.92
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|325.04
|403.46
|275.70
|117.43
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|75.50
|75.50
|75.50
|54.40
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|187,800.00
|189,000.00
|1,200.00
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|182,300.00
|182,297.00
|3.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|171,000.00
|167,290.00
|3,710.00
|2.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|179,600.00
|164,147.00
|15,453.00
|8.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|176,000.00
|157,425.00
|18,575.00
|10.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|200,800.00
|200,800.00
|195,000.00
|195,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|762,538.00
|752,700.00
|753,811.00
|750,922.00
|703,683.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|829,329.00
|817,757.00
|792,614.00
|780,614.00
|713,520.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|6
|1
|Earnings