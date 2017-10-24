Edition:
Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)

4151.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,040JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥2,040
Open
¥2,030
Day's High
¥2,044
Day's Low
¥2,023
Volume
655,200
Avg. Vol
1,100,206
52-wk High
¥2,131
52-wk Low
¥1,424

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.81 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 89,835.40 93,100.00 86,962.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 94,900.00 94,900.00 94,900.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 348,246.00 352,700.00 344,371.00 356,575.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 353,837.00 377,000.00 329,074.00 368,814.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 6.81 10.80 4.80 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 13.34 13.34 13.34 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 42.57 60.85 36.50 39.57
Year Ending Dec-18 11 45.50 65.79 33.30 49.24
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 24.12 29.20 19.05 4.26

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 85,492.50 84,750.00 742.50 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 89,400.00 90,935.00 1,535.00 1.72
Quarter Ending Dec-16 93,339.00 85,258.00 8,081.00 8.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 86,300.00 83,705.00 2,595.00 3.01
Quarter Ending Jun-16 83,815.50 85,587.00 1,771.50 2.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 89,835.40 89,915.20 90,069.00 90,144.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 94,900.00 94,900.00 94,900.00 94,900.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 348,246.00 348,243.00 348,361.00 347,961.00 356,575.00
Year Ending Dec-18 353,837.00 355,153.00 356,437.00 357,881.00 368,814.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings

