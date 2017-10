Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd (4272.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 42,308.00 42,308.00 42,308.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 160,150.00 161,300.00 159,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 169,160.00 169,160.00 169,160.00 173,340.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 180,150.00 180,150.00 180,150.00 182,490.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 84.79 86.68 82.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 99.10 99.10 99.10 75.58 Year Ending Mar-19 1 100.34 100.34 100.34 82.42