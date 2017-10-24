Dentsu Inc (4324.T)
4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,000JPY
7:00am BST
5,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-50 (-0.99%)
¥-50 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,050
¥5,050
Open
¥5,010
¥5,010
Day's High
¥5,030
¥5,030
Day's Low
¥4,965
¥4,965
Volume
1,724,100
1,724,100
Avg. Vol
1,062,384
1,062,384
52-wk High
¥6,550
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425
¥4,425
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|127.63
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.31
|2.33
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|267,026.00
|273,815.00
|259,500.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|234,000.00
|234,000.00
|234,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|923,097.00
|952,881.00
|875,000.00
|865,032.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|979,014.00
|1,020,500.00
|895,000.00
|915,974.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|127.63
|138.20
|117.06
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|296.32
|325.25
|262.10
|324.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|317.10
|340.50
|250.80
|355.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.90
|8.90
|8.90
|12.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|213,176.00
|209,672.00
|3,504.00
|1.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|218,453.00
|229,813.00
|11,360.25
|5.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|227,783.00
|250,081.00
|22,297.75
|9.79
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|200,598.00
|195,111.00
|5,487.00
|2.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|186,026.00
|193,625.00
|7,599.00
|4.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|267,026.00
|267,026.00
|267,026.00
|267,726.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|234,000.00
|234,000.00
|234,000.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|923,097.00
|923,097.00
|922,401.00
|919,754.00
|865,032.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|979,014.00
|979,014.00
|979,100.00
|974,897.00
|915,974.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
