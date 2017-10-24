Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 267,026.00 273,815.00 259,500.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 234,000.00 234,000.00 234,000.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 923,097.00 952,881.00 875,000.00 865,032.00 Year Ending Dec-18 12 979,014.00 1,020,500.00 895,000.00 915,974.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 127.63 138.20 117.06 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 296.32 325.25 262.10 324.04 Year Ending Dec-18 12 317.10 340.50 250.80 355.11 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.90 8.90 8.90 12.70