Edition:
United Kingdom

Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-50 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,050
Open
¥5,010
Day's High
¥5,030
Day's Low
¥4,965
Volume
1,724,100
Avg. Vol
1,062,384
52-wk High
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 127.63 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 2 1
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.31 2.33 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 267,026.00 273,815.00 259,500.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 234,000.00 234,000.00 234,000.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 923,097.00 952,881.00 875,000.00 865,032.00
Year Ending Dec-18 12 979,014.00 1,020,500.00 895,000.00 915,974.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 127.63 138.20 117.06 --
Year Ending Dec-17 12 296.32 325.25 262.10 324.04
Year Ending Dec-18 12 317.10 340.50 250.80 355.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.90 8.90 8.90 12.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 213,176.00 209,672.00 3,504.00 1.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 218,453.00 229,813.00 11,360.25 5.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 227,783.00 250,081.00 22,297.75 9.79
Quarter Ending Sep-16 200,598.00 195,111.00 5,487.00 2.74
Quarter Ending Jun-16 186,026.00 193,625.00 7,599.00 4.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 267,026.00 267,026.00 267,026.00 267,726.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 234,000.00 234,000.00 234,000.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 923,097.00 923,097.00 922,401.00 919,754.00 865,032.00
Year Ending Dec-18 979,014.00 979,014.00 979,100.00 974,897.00 915,974.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Dentsu Inc News

» More 4324.T News