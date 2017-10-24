Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)
4503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,522JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
¥1,520
Open
¥1,518
Day's High
¥1,523
Day's Low
¥1,513
Volume
5,076,800
Avg. Vol
7,108,159
52-wk High
¥1,688
52-wk Low
¥1,332
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|11.18
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.83
|2.83
|2.83
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|310,940.00
|313,680.00
|305,827.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|331,900.00
|331,900.00
|331,900.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|1,316,810.00
|1,335,000.00
|1,295,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|1,288,010.00
|1,317,000.00
|1,260,000.00
|1,392,630.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|1,288,520.00
|1,346,600.00
|1,244,000.00
|1,420,530.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.18
|12.71
|9.83
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|98.77
|104.07
|94.81
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|92.48
|102.84
|82.91
|101.91
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|96.59
|110.69
|80.41
|104.17
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-3.23
|-0.70
|-5.77
|3.38
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|323,147.00
|322,571.00
|576.00
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|310,940.00
|306,068.00
|4,872.00
|1.57
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|352,821.00
|353,914.00
|1,093.34
|0.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|319,377.00
|313,921.00
|5,455.66
|1.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|322,117.00
|337,752.00
|15,635.34
|4.85
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|310,940.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|331,900.00
|331,900.00
|331,900.00
|331,900.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,316,810.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,288,010.00
|1,289,540.00
|1,287,030.00
|1,290,120.00
|1,392,630.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,288,520.00
|1,289,730.00
|1,287,230.00
|1,288,690.00
|1,420,530.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
- BRIEF-FDA grants fast track status to Astellas for acute myeloid leukemia drug
- BRIEF-Astellas and Seattle Genetics initiate trial of enfortumab vedotin for ureter cancer patients
- BRIEF-Seattle Genetics and Astellas initiate pivotal trial of enfortumab vedotin
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Astellas Pharma's rating at "AA" and says stable outlook-R&I
- Nikkei ends higher as dollar gain outweighs N.Korea pain