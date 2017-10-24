Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 310,940.00 313,680.00 305,827.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 331,900.00 331,900.00 331,900.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 1,316,810.00 1,335,000.00 1,295,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,288,010.00 1,317,000.00 1,260,000.00 1,392,630.00 Year Ending Mar-19 11 1,288,520.00 1,346,600.00 1,244,000.00 1,420,530.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 11.18 12.71 9.83 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 28.22 28.22 28.22 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 98.77 104.07 94.81 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 92.48 102.84 82.91 101.91 Year Ending Mar-19 12 96.59 110.69 80.41 104.17 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -3.23 -0.70 -5.77 3.38