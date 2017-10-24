Edition:
United Kingdom

Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)

4503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,522JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
¥1,520
Open
¥1,518
Day's High
¥1,523
Day's Low
¥1,513
Volume
5,076,800
Avg. Vol
7,108,159
52-wk High
¥1,688
52-wk Low
¥1,332

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 11.18 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 2.83 2.83 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 310,940.00 313,680.00 305,827.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 331,900.00 331,900.00 331,900.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 1,316,810.00 1,335,000.00 1,295,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,288,010.00 1,317,000.00 1,260,000.00 1,392,630.00
Year Ending Mar-19 11 1,288,520.00 1,346,600.00 1,244,000.00 1,420,530.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 11.18 12.71 9.83 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 28.22 28.22 28.22 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 98.77 104.07 94.81 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 92.48 102.84 82.91 101.91
Year Ending Mar-19 12 96.59 110.69 80.41 104.17
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -3.23 -0.70 -5.77 3.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 323,147.00 322,571.00 576.00 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 310,940.00 306,068.00 4,872.00 1.57
Quarter Ending Dec-16 352,821.00 353,914.00 1,093.34 0.31
Quarter Ending Sep-16 319,377.00 313,921.00 5,455.66 1.71
Quarter Ending Jun-16 322,117.00 337,752.00 15,635.34 4.85

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 310,940.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 331,900.00 331,900.00 331,900.00 331,900.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1,316,810.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,288,010.00 1,289,540.00 1,287,030.00 1,290,120.00 1,392,630.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,288,520.00 1,289,730.00 1,287,230.00 1,288,690.00 1,420,530.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 2
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Astellas Pharma Inc News

» More 4503.T News