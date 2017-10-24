Edition:
Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)

4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,287JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥88 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥6,199
Open
¥6,270
Day's High
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,255
Volume
1,771,300
Avg. Vol
1,243,842
52-wk High
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 75.48 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.85 1.85 1.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 81,854.30 82,800.00 80,800.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 83,300.00 83,300.00 83,300.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 336,291.00 341,500.00 319,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 343,475.00 350,000.00 338,000.00 328,802.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 356,807.00 377,000.00 335,000.00 356,502.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 75.48 85.65 65.30 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 55.38 55.38 55.38 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 258.20 293.00 222.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 305.69 328.22 268.20 248.27
Year Ending Mar-19 13 333.95 378.62 280.10 290.93
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.50 15.91 11.10 12.63

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 76,600.00 75,023.00 1,577.00 2.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 81,854.30 82,357.00 502.66 0.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 98,471.00 101,432.00 2,961.00 3.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 77,745.30 81,943.00 4,197.66 5.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 67,644.20 73,158.00 5,513.75 8.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 81,854.30 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 83,300.00 83,300.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 336,291.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 343,475.00 343,619.00 343,611.00 343,268.00 328,802.00
Year Ending Mar-19 356,807.00 357,494.00 357,494.00 358,627.00 356,502.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 1
Earnings

