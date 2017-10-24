Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,287JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥88 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥6,199
Open
¥6,270
Day's High
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,255
Volume
1,771,300
Avg. Vol
1,243,842
52-wk High
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|75.48
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.85
|1.85
|1.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|81,854.30
|82,800.00
|80,800.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|83,300.00
|83,300.00
|83,300.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|336,291.00
|341,500.00
|319,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|343,475.00
|350,000.00
|338,000.00
|328,802.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|356,807.00
|377,000.00
|335,000.00
|356,502.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|75.48
|85.65
|65.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|55.38
|55.38
|55.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|258.20
|293.00
|222.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|305.69
|328.22
|268.20
|248.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|333.95
|378.62
|280.10
|290.93
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.50
|15.91
|11.10
|12.63
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|76,600.00
|75,023.00
|1,577.00
|2.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|81,854.30
|82,357.00
|502.66
|0.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|98,471.00
|101,432.00
|2,961.00
|3.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|77,745.30
|81,943.00
|4,197.66
|5.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|67,644.20
|73,158.00
|5,513.75
|8.15
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|81,854.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|83,300.00
|83,300.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|336,291.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|343,475.00
|343,619.00
|343,611.00
|343,268.00
|328,802.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|356,807.00
|357,494.00
|357,494.00
|358,627.00
|356,502.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
- BRIEF-Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
- Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan
- BRIEF-Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv
- BRIEF-PeptiDream to set up Osaka-based special peptide drugs JV