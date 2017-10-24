Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 81,854.30 82,800.00 80,800.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 83,300.00 83,300.00 83,300.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 336,291.00 341,500.00 319,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 343,475.00 350,000.00 338,000.00 328,802.00 Year Ending Mar-19 12 356,807.00 377,000.00 335,000.00 356,502.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 75.48 85.65 65.30 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 55.38 55.38 55.38 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 258.20 293.00 222.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 305.69 328.22 268.20 248.27 Year Ending Mar-19 13 333.95 378.62 280.10 290.93 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.50 15.91 11.10 12.63