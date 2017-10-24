Edition:
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519.T)

4519.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,440JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
¥5,390
Open
¥5,370
Day's High
¥5,440
Day's Low
¥5,360
Volume
553,300
Avg. Vol
858,007
52-wk High
¥5,440
52-wk Low
¥3,010

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 31.53 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.15 2.15 2.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 143,543.00 148,889.00 139,600.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 130,600.00 130,600.00 130,600.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 522,483.00 531,057.00 516,600.00 526,490.00
Year Ending Dec-18 13 550,366.00 567,023.00 540,000.00 554,542.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 31.53 36.85 27.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 34.78 34.78 34.78 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 126.77 138.44 121.19 120.71
Year Ending Dec-18 14 138.72 165.67 123.20 139.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 18.16 20.81 15.50 6.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 127,403.00 127,307.00 96.00 0.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 119,692.00 125,467.00 5,775.00 4.82
Quarter Ending Dec-16 126,146.00 130,263.00 4,117.40 3.26
Quarter Ending Sep-16 122,178.00 113,986.00 8,192.25 6.71
Quarter Ending Jun-16 124,678.00 127,638.00 2,959.50 2.37

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 143,543.00 143,921.00 143,921.00 143,921.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 130,600.00 130,600.00 130,600.00 130,600.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 522,483.00 522,725.00 522,879.00 522,956.00 526,490.00
Year Ending Dec-18 550,366.00 550,600.00 549,308.00 548,923.00 554,542.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 2
Earnings

