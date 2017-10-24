Edition:
United Kingdom

Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)

4523.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,195JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥126 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
¥6,069
Open
¥6,190
Day's High
¥6,386
Day's Low
¥6,165
Volume
1,552,600
Avg. Vol
698,017
52-wk High
¥7,280
52-wk Low
¥5,496

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.50 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 6 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.73 2.73 2.82 2.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 134,182.00 138,877.00 129,091.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 139,000.00 139,000.00 139,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 545,583.00 552,000.00 535,400.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 566,084.00 581,000.00 545,000.00 587,477.00
Year Ending Mar-19 10 564,982.00 600,000.00 543,100.00 596,135.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.50 7.96 -3.45 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 27.96 27.96 27.96 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 139.56 162.53 110.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 132.53 140.50 116.24 121.15
Year Ending Mar-19 11 123.66 147.80 95.50 128.03
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.55 6.50 2.59 -10.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 141,928.00 141,859.00 69.33 0.05
Quarter Ending Mar-17 134,182.00 129,874.00 4,307.67 3.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 145,926.00 139,329.00 6,597.33 4.52
Quarter Ending Sep-16 137,921.00 132,965.00 4,955.67 3.59
Quarter Ending Jun-16 138,119.00 136,929.00 1,190.00 0.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 134,182.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 139,000.00 139,000.00 139,000.00 139,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 545,583.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 566,084.00 565,662.00 565,622.00 565,722.00 587,477.00
Year Ending Mar-19 564,982.00 564,857.00 564,857.00 563,957.00 596,135.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Eisai Co Ltd News

» More 4523.T News