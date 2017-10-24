Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 355,382.00 387,000.00 340,900.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 309,500.00 309,500.00 309,500.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 1,249,270.00 1,279,600.00 1,216,000.00 1,267,390.00 Year Ending Dec-18 11 1,321,380.00 1,450,000.00 1,268,000.00 1,339,980.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 22.92 32.20 15.09 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 49.09 49.09 49.09 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 156.85 189.19 131.59 165.54 Year Ending Dec-18 12 194.15 213.73 161.10 208.19 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 13.15 14.90 10.24 11.82