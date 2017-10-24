Edition:
Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)

4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,990JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥5,940
Open
¥5,940
Day's High
¥5,990
Day's Low
¥5,910
Volume
456,300
Avg. Vol
669,255
52-wk High
¥5,990
52-wk Low
¥3,350

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 49.50 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 39,602.00 40,650.00 38,261.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 145,933.00 148,000.00 143,500.00 139,321.00
Year Ending Dec-18 9 157,402.00 171,680.00 151,000.00 143,315.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 49.50 49.50 49.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 181.60 203.00 172.10 153.76
Year Ending Dec-18 10 205.42 228.63 183.51 165.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 16.50 16.50 16.50 7.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 35,545.00 35,389.00 156.00 0.44
Quarter Ending Mar-17 34,266.70 35,250.00 983.33 2.87
Quarter Ending Dec-16 37,277.50 39,692.00 2,414.50 6.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 32,521.70 31,325.00 1,196.67 3.68
Quarter Ending Jun-16 32,846.00 31,057.00 1,789.00 5.45

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 39,602.00 39,602.00 39,501.20 39,585.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 145,933.00 146,502.00 146,502.00 147,295.00 139,321.00
Year Ending Dec-18 157,402.00 157,402.00 157,402.00 157,537.00 143,315.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

