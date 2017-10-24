Edition:
Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)

5002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,292JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥1 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
¥1,291
Open
¥1,290
Day's High
¥1,297
Day's Low
¥1,286
Volume
724,600
Avg. Vol
1,583,559
52-wk High
¥1,310
52-wk Low
¥910

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 27.40 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1,980,260.00 2,035,300.00 1,877,800.00 2,050,530.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,976,940.00 2,134,400.00 1,835,800.00 2,047,320.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 27.40 27.40 27.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 115.90 132.80 102.20 86.65
Year Ending Dec-18 6 109.60 151.30 82.60 96.03

Historical Surprises

Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 565,000.00 520,469.00 44,531.00 7.88
Quarter Ending Jun-15 489,130.00 545,740.00 56,610.00 11.57
Quarter Ending Mar-15 495,000.00 602,740.00 107,740.00 21.77
Quarter Ending Dec-14 717,056.00 730,440.00 13,384.00 1.87
Quarter Ending Sep-14 725,500.00 727,511.00 2,011.00 0.28

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,980,260.00 1,980,260.00 1,980,260.00 1,949,040.00 2,050,530.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,976,940.00 1,976,940.00 1,976,940.00 2,007,840.00 2,047,320.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK News

