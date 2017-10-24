Edition:
Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)

5707.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥70 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
¥5,140
Open
¥5,140
Day's High
¥5,240
Day's Low
¥5,100
Volume
174,600
Avg. Vol
308,701
52-wk High
¥6,450
52-wk Low
¥3,480

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 -- 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 -- 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- 0
(5) SELL 0 0 -- 0
No Opinion 0 0 -- 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 -- 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 29,100.00 29,100.00 29,100.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 109,300.00 109,300.00 109,300.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 130,000.00 130,000.00 130,000.00 97,600.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 567.00 567.00 567.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 599.00 599.00 599.00 280.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 29,100.00 33,753.00 4,653.00 15.99
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25,900.00 31,937.00 6,037.00 23.31
Quarter Ending Sep-16 20,500.00 24,607.00 4,107.00 20.03
Quarter Ending Jun-16 22,400.00 23,655.00 1,255.00 5.60
Quarter Ending Mar-16 23,800.00 25,968.00 2,168.00 9.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 29,100.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 109,300.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 130,000.00 130,000.00 130,000.00 -- 97,600.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

