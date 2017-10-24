Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 165,766.00 186,000.00 125,567.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 179,600.00 179,600.00 179,600.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 621,798.00 635,000.00 555,700.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 835,440.00 889,000.00 783,800.00 583,833.00 Year Ending Mar-19 16 784,279.00 885,000.00 715,000.00 540,334.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 36.01 36.01 36.01 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 30.28 30.28 30.28 -- Year Ending Mar-17 12 92.05 100.40 82.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 131.63 147.40 108.29 89.54 Year Ending Mar-19 16 133.94 147.99 106.80 91.21 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.38 10.76 2.00 2.00