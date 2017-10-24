Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)
6479.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,977JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥37 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
Open
¥1,932
Day's High
¥1,983
Day's Low
¥1,921
Volume
3,856,300
Avg. Vol
3,289,760
52-wk High
¥1,983
52-wk Low
¥886
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|36.01
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.12
|2.06
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|165,766.00
|186,000.00
|125,567.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|179,600.00
|179,600.00
|179,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|621,798.00
|635,000.00
|555,700.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|835,440.00
|889,000.00
|783,800.00
|583,833.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|784,279.00
|885,000.00
|715,000.00
|540,334.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|36.01
|36.01
|36.01
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|30.28
|30.28
|30.28
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|92.05
|100.40
|82.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|131.63
|147.40
|108.29
|89.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|133.94
|147.99
|106.80
|91.21
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.38
|10.76
|2.00
|2.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|179,769.00
|193,204.00
|13,434.67
|7.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|165,766.00
|196,418.00
|30,652.17
|18.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|157,740.00
|167,375.00
|9,635.17
|6.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|147,104.00
|154,845.00
|7,741.00
|5.26
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|122,235.00
|120,288.00
|1,947.00
|1.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|165,766.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|179,600.00
|179,600.00
|179,600.00
|179,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|621,798.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|835,440.00
|835,440.00
|827,712.00
|801,951.00
|583,833.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|784,279.00
|784,279.00
|778,336.00
|756,545.00
|540,334.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
