Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479.T)

6479.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,977JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥37 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
¥1,940
Open
¥1,932
Day's High
¥1,983
Day's Low
¥1,921
Volume
3,856,300
Avg. Vol
3,289,760
52-wk High
¥1,983
52-wk Low
¥886

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 36.01 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 9 10
(3) HOLD 5 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.06 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 165,766.00 186,000.00 125,567.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 179,600.00 179,600.00 179,600.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 621,798.00 635,000.00 555,700.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 835,440.00 889,000.00 783,800.00 583,833.00
Year Ending Mar-19 16 784,279.00 885,000.00 715,000.00 540,334.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 36.01 36.01 36.01 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 30.28 30.28 30.28 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 92.05 100.40 82.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 131.63 147.40 108.29 89.54
Year Ending Mar-19 16 133.94 147.99 106.80 91.21
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.38 10.76 2.00 2.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 179,769.00 193,204.00 13,434.67 7.47
Quarter Ending Mar-17 165,766.00 196,418.00 30,652.17 18.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 157,740.00 167,375.00 9,635.17 6.11
Quarter Ending Sep-16 147,104.00 154,845.00 7,741.00 5.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 122,235.00 120,288.00 1,947.00 1.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 165,766.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 179,600.00 179,600.00 179,600.00 179,600.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 621,798.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 835,440.00 835,440.00 827,712.00 801,951.00 583,833.00
Year Ending Mar-19 784,279.00 784,279.00 778,336.00 756,545.00 540,334.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

