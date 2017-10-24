Kyocera Corp (6971.T)
6971.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,465JPY
2:33am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|47.80
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
|3.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|391,843.00
|417,554.00
|380,700.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|374,500.00
|374,500.00
|374,500.00
|334,700.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|1,406,920.00
|1,451,500.00
|1,378,490.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|1,490,220.00
|1,523,700.00
|1,443,940.00
|1,450,970.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|1,523,400.00
|1,594,300.00
|1,473,000.00
|1,456,720.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|47.80
|48.89
|46.72
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|104.07
|104.07
|104.07
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|242.13
|259.00
|213.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|310.72
|353.50
|243.69
|218.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18
|325.00
|393.24
|240.15
|221.46
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.62
|2.00
|1.24
|-3.22
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|345,797.00
|345,162.00
|635.25
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|391,843.00
|408,126.00
|16,283.34
|4.16
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|359,832.00
|361,385.00
|1,552.78
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|363,843.00
|333,258.00
|30,584.81
|8.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|340,181.00
|319,985.00
|20,196.38
|5.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|391,843.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|374,500.00
|374,500.00
|374,500.00
|374,500.00
|334,700.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,406,920.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,490,220.00
|1,490,220.00
|1,486,870.00
|1,485,540.00
|1,450,970.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,523,400.00
|1,523,400.00
|1,520,610.00
|1,518,730.00
|1,456,720.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
