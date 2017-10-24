Edition:
United Kingdom

Kyocera Corp (6971.T)

6971.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

7,465JPY
2:33am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-38 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
¥7,503
Open
¥7,460
Day's High
¥7,470
Day's Low
¥7,428
Volume
254,600
Avg. Vol
1,105,391
52-wk High
¥7,514
52-wk Low
¥4,731

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 47.80 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 391,843.00 417,554.00 380,700.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 374,500.00 374,500.00 374,500.00 334,700.00
Year Ending Mar-17 17 1,406,920.00 1,451,500.00 1,378,490.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 1,490,220.00 1,523,700.00 1,443,940.00 1,450,970.00
Year Ending Mar-19 17 1,523,400.00 1,594,300.00 1,473,000.00 1,456,720.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 47.80 48.89 46.72 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 104.07 104.07 104.07 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 242.13 259.00 213.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 310.72 353.50 243.69 218.77
Year Ending Mar-19 18 325.00 393.24 240.15 221.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.62 2.00 1.24 -3.22

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 345,797.00 345,162.00 635.25 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 391,843.00 408,126.00 16,283.34 4.16
Quarter Ending Dec-16 359,832.00 361,385.00 1,552.78 0.43
Quarter Ending Sep-16 363,843.00 333,258.00 30,584.81 8.41
Quarter Ending Jun-16 340,181.00 319,985.00 20,196.38 5.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 391,843.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 374,500.00 374,500.00 374,500.00 374,500.00 334,700.00
Year Ending Mar-17 1,406,920.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,490,220.00 1,490,220.00 1,486,870.00 1,485,540.00 1,450,970.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,523,400.00 1,523,400.00 1,520,610.00 1,518,730.00 1,456,720.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 3 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kyocera Corp News

» More 6971.T News