Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd (7003.T)
7003.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,457JPY
7:00am BST
1,457JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.34%)
¥5 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥1,452
¥1,452
Open
¥1,448
¥1,448
Day's High
¥1,457
¥1,457
Day's Low
¥1,447
¥1,447
Volume
776,400
776,400
Avg. Vol
627,986
627,986
52-wk High
¥1,920
¥1,920
52-wk Low
¥1,340
¥1,340
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|739,047.00
|754,187.00
|720,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|717,175.00
|780,000.00
|674,000.00
|741,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|756,925.00
|805,000.00
|707,000.00
|775,100.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|63.10
|66.00
|59.39
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|43.73
|62.00
|16.00
|150.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|130.89
|163.00
|104.00
|161.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|191,700.00
|182,258.00
|9,442.00
|4.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|179,400.00
|172,497.00
|6,903.00
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|145,150.00
|133,781.00
|11,369.00
|7.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|148,059.00
|130,080.00
|17,979.00
|12.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|739,047.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|717,175.00
|717,175.00
|717,175.00
|715,225.00
|741,800.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|756,925.00
|756,925.00
|756,925.00
|741,625.00
|775,100.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling