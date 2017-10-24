Edition:
IHI Corp (7013.T)

7013.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,970JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥3,960
Open
¥3,935
Day's High
¥3,970
Day's Low
¥3,920
Volume
542,200
Avg. Vol
926,882
52-wk High
¥4,360
52-wk Low
¥2,640

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 155.00 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 5 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.58 2.58 2.75 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 461,572.00 482,500.00 422,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 343,500.00 343,500.00 343,500.00 343,500.00
Year Ending Mar-17 13 1,505,740.00 1,568,000.00 1,460,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,572,460.00 1,618,000.00 1,550,000.00 1,553,720.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 1,554,310.00 1,620,000.00 1,480,160.00 1,579,690.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 155.00 155.00 155.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 40.00 40.00 40.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 39.17 189.80 0.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 179.54 241.26 137.00 207.56
Year Ending Mar-19 12 243.46 298.00 174.00 248.07

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 329,100.00 402,405.00 73,305.00 22.27
Quarter Ending Mar-17 461,572.00 448,111.00 13,460.59 2.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 377,100.00 346,422.00 30,678.00 8.14
Quarter Ending Sep-16 350,550.00 350,396.00 154.00 0.04
Quarter Ending Jun-16 333,300.00 341,403.00 8,103.00 2.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 461,572.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 343,500.00 343,500.00 343,500.00 343,500.00 343,500.00
Year Ending Mar-17 1,505,740.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,572,460.00 1,568,920.00 1,566,420.00 1,563,230.00 1,553,720.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,554,310.00 1,554,310.00 1,556,650.00 1,553,190.00 1,579,690.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

