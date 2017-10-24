IHI Corp (7013.T)
7013.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,970JPY
7:00am BST
3,970JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+0.25%)
¥10 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥3,960
¥3,960
Open
¥3,935
¥3,935
Day's High
¥3,970
¥3,970
Day's Low
¥3,920
¥3,920
Volume
542,200
542,200
Avg. Vol
926,882
926,882
52-wk High
¥4,360
¥4,360
52-wk Low
¥2,640
¥2,640
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|155.00
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.58
|2.58
|2.75
|2.58
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|461,572.00
|482,500.00
|422,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|343,500.00
|343,500.00
|343,500.00
|343,500.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|1,505,740.00
|1,568,000.00
|1,460,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|1,572,460.00
|1,618,000.00
|1,550,000.00
|1,553,720.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|1,554,310.00
|1,620,000.00
|1,480,160.00
|1,579,690.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|155.00
|155.00
|155.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|40.00
|40.00
|40.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|39.17
|189.80
|0.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|179.54
|241.26
|137.00
|207.56
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|243.46
|298.00
|174.00
|248.07
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|329,100.00
|402,405.00
|73,305.00
|22.27
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|461,572.00
|448,111.00
|13,460.59
|2.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|377,100.00
|346,422.00
|30,678.00
|8.14
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|350,550.00
|350,396.00
|154.00
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|333,300.00
|341,403.00
|8,103.00
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|461,572.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|343,500.00
|343,500.00
|343,500.00
|343,500.00
|343,500.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,505,740.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,572,460.00
|1,568,920.00
|1,566,420.00
|1,563,230.00
|1,553,720.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,554,310.00
|1,554,310.00
|1,556,650.00
|1,553,190.00
|1,579,690.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling