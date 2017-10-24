IHI Corp (7013.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 461,572.00 482,500.00 422,000.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 343,500.00 343,500.00 343,500.00 343,500.00 Year Ending Mar-17 13 1,505,740.00 1,568,000.00 1,460,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,572,460.00 1,618,000.00 1,550,000.00 1,553,720.00 Year Ending Mar-19 12 1,554,310.00 1,620,000.00 1,480,160.00 1,579,690.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 155.00 155.00 155.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 40.00 40.00 40.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 14 39.17 189.80 0.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 179.54 241.26 137.00 207.56 Year Ending Mar-19 12 243.46 298.00 174.00 248.07