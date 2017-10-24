Edition:
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)

7272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,310JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,310
Open
¥3,290
Day's High
¥3,315
Day's Low
¥3,250
Volume
1,651,400
Avg. Vol
1,455,601
52-wk High
¥3,525
52-wk Low
¥2,171

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 46.63 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 6
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.22 2.24 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 414,371.00 446,000.00 395,000.00 399,628.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 403,618.00 405,237.00 402,000.00 391,924.00
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,635,780.00 1,707,760.00 1,575,260.00 1,594,540.00
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1,724,000.00 1,850,920.00 1,681,300.00 1,678,620.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 46.63 61.79 33.91 32.35
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 56.16 75.16 37.15 55.88
Year Ending Dec-17 18 262.05 298.24 207.30 214.09
Year Ending Dec-18 18 290.78 330.46 260.78 247.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 21.47 23.27 18.84 10.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 414,882.00 442,006.00 27,124.25 6.54
Quarter Ending Mar-17 384,916.00 386,045.00 1,128.84 0.29
Quarter Ending Dec-16 373,539.00 370,049.00 3,489.78 0.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 368,056.00 354,447.00 13,609.28 3.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 420,490.00 395,438.00 25,052.19 5.96

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 414,371.00 409,534.00 409,534.00 402,705.00 399,628.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 403,618.00 391,787.00 391,787.00 395,287.00 391,924.00
Year Ending Dec-17 1,635,780.00 1,626,340.00 1,628,500.00 1,610,760.00 1,594,540.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,724,000.00 1,710,520.00 1,709,610.00 1,691,510.00 1,678,620.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 0
Earnings

