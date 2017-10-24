Yamaha Motor Co Ltd (7272.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 414,371.00 446,000.00 395,000.00 399,628.00 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 403,618.00 405,237.00 402,000.00 391,924.00 Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,635,780.00 1,707,760.00 1,575,260.00 1,594,540.00 Year Ending Dec-18 17 1,724,000.00 1,850,920.00 1,681,300.00 1,678,620.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 46.63 61.79 33.91 32.35 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 56.16 75.16 37.15 55.88 Year Ending Dec-17 18 262.05 298.24 207.30 214.09 Year Ending Dec-18 18 290.78 330.46 260.78 247.15 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 21.47 23.27 18.84 10.38