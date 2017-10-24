FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)
8028.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,400JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|40.08
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.23
|3.42
|3.42
|3.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|4
|376,746.00
|418,680.00
|357,478.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|3
|308,886.00
|328,364.00
|297,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|12
|909,958.00
|961,000.00
|892,200.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|10
|1,243,900.00
|1,298,000.00
|1,218,000.00
|1,406,520.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|11
|1,232,510.00
|1,308,000.00
|1,181,000.00
|1,420,040.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|2
|40.08
|43.04
|37.11
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|2
|26.54
|43.68
|9.40
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|12
|183.32
|232.80
|156.19
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|11
|209.12
|318.79
|162.20
|266.02
|Year Ending Feb-19
|11
|255.16
|360.82
|165.00
|317.34
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Aug-17
|358,463.00
|323,330.00
|35,132.66
|9.80
|Quarter Ending May-17
|323,333.00
|310,306.00
|13,027.34
|4.03
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|376,746.00
|352,674.00
|24,072.00
|6.39
|Quarter Ending Nov-16
|357,868.00
|330,827.00
|27,041.25
|7.56
|Quarter Ending May-16
|105,533.00
|102,304.00
|3,229.34
|3.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|376,746.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|308,886.00
|299,147.00
|299,147.00
|304,647.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|909,958.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1,243,900.00
|1,243,660.00
|1,241,990.00
|1,233,680.00
|1,406,520.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1,232,510.00
|1,231,790.00
|1,233,880.00
|1,224,330.00
|1,420,040.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Earnings
