FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)

8028.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,400JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
¥6,390
Open
¥6,400
Day's High
¥6,450
Day's Low
¥6,380
Volume
467,400
Avg. Vol
688,905
52-wk High
¥7,980
52-wk Low
¥5,500

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 40.08 February 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.23 3.42 3.42 3.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 4 376,746.00 418,680.00 357,478.00 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 3 308,886.00 328,364.00 297,000.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 12 909,958.00 961,000.00 892,200.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 10 1,243,900.00 1,298,000.00 1,218,000.00 1,406,520.00
Year Ending Feb-19 11 1,232,510.00 1,308,000.00 1,181,000.00 1,420,040.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 2 40.08 43.04 37.11 --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 2 26.54 43.68 9.40 --
Year Ending Feb-17 12 183.32 232.80 156.19 --
Year Ending Feb-18 11 209.12 318.79 162.20 266.02
Year Ending Feb-19 11 255.16 360.82 165.00 317.34

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Aug-17 358,463.00 323,330.00 35,132.66 9.80
Quarter Ending May-17 323,333.00 310,306.00 13,027.34 4.03
Quarter Ending Feb-17 376,746.00 352,674.00 24,072.00 6.39
Quarter Ending Nov-16 357,868.00 330,827.00 27,041.25 7.56
Quarter Ending May-16 105,533.00 102,304.00 3,229.34 3.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Feb-17 376,746.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 308,886.00 299,147.00 299,147.00 304,647.00 --
Year Ending Feb-17 909,958.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 1,243,900.00 1,243,660.00 1,241,990.00 1,233,680.00 1,406,520.00
Year Ending Feb-19 1,232,510.00 1,231,790.00 1,233,880.00 1,224,330.00 1,420,040.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 1 2 0
Year Ending Feb-19 2 2 2 4
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

