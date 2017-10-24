Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)
8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,477JPY
7:00am BST
4,477JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥57 (+1.29%)
¥57 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
¥4,420
¥4,420
Open
¥4,449
¥4,449
Day's High
¥4,479
¥4,479
Day's Low
¥4,417
¥4,417
Volume
1,928,100
1,928,100
Avg. Vol
1,661,434
1,661,434
52-wk High
¥4,674
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045
¥3,045
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|89.35
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.92
|1.92
|1.85
|1.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|826,121.00
|826,121.00
|826,121.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|995,700.00
|995,700.00
|995,700.00
|869,300.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|3,326,930.00
|3,353,870.00
|3,300,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|3,631,410.00
|3,862,700.00
|3,234,260.00
|3,351,670.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|3,694,150.00
|3,986,300.00
|3,292,250.00
|3,347,030.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|89.35
|89.35
|89.35
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|202.59
|202.59
|202.59
|398.60
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|382.81
|417.90
|351.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|455.25
|500.50
|351.64
|398.12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|497.39
|562.90
|464.77
|419.49
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|0.99
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|908,607.00
|1,014,600.00
|105,989.69
|11.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|826,121.00
|915,651.00
|89,530.00
|10.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|808,480.00
|849,070.00
|40,590.00
|5.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|833,599.00
|804,363.00
|29,236.00
|3.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|820,000.00
|850,446.00
|30,446.00
|3.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|826,121.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|995,700.00
|995,700.00
|959,800.00
|959,800.00
|869,300.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,326,930.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,631,410.00
|3,631,410.00
|3,607,120.00
|3,607,120.00
|3,351,670.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,694,150.00
|3,694,150.00
|3,696,150.00
|3,696,150.00
|3,347,030.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
- Japan insurer Sompo sees about $620 mln loss from Americas disasters
- Nikkei notches 21-yr high as Fast Retailing adds momentum, Kobe Steel dives
- BRIEF-Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase
- Nikkei edges closer to 21-year high; Kobe Steel stumbles 20 pct again
- Nikkei moves closer to 21-year high; Kobe Steel plunges