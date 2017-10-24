Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 826,121.00 826,121.00 826,121.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 995,700.00 995,700.00 995,700.00 869,300.00 Year Ending Mar-17 5 3,326,930.00 3,353,870.00 3,300,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 7 3,631,410.00 3,862,700.00 3,234,260.00 3,351,670.00 Year Ending Mar-19 7 3,694,150.00 3,986,300.00 3,292,250.00 3,347,030.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 89.35 89.35 89.35 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 202.59 202.59 202.59 398.60 Year Ending Mar-17 11 382.81 417.90 351.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 455.25 500.50 351.64 398.12 Year Ending Mar-19 13 497.39 562.90 464.77 419.49 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.50 7.50 7.50 0.99