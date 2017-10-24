Edition:
United Kingdom

Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)

8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,477JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥57 (+1.29%)
Prev Close
¥4,420
Open
¥4,449
Day's High
¥4,479
Day's Low
¥4,417
Volume
1,928,100
Avg. Vol
1,661,434
52-wk High
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 89.35 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.92 1.92 1.85 1.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 826,121.00 826,121.00 826,121.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 995,700.00 995,700.00 995,700.00 869,300.00
Year Ending Mar-17 5 3,326,930.00 3,353,870.00 3,300,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 3,631,410.00 3,862,700.00 3,234,260.00 3,351,670.00
Year Ending Mar-19 7 3,694,150.00 3,986,300.00 3,292,250.00 3,347,030.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 89.35 89.35 89.35 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 202.59 202.59 202.59 398.60
Year Ending Mar-17 11 382.81 417.90 351.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 455.25 500.50 351.64 398.12
Year Ending Mar-19 13 497.39 562.90 464.77 419.49
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.50 7.50 7.50 0.99

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 908,607.00 1,014,600.00 105,989.69 11.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 826,121.00 915,651.00 89,530.00 10.84
Quarter Ending Dec-16 808,480.00 849,070.00 40,590.00 5.02
Quarter Ending Sep-16 833,599.00 804,363.00 29,236.00 3.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 820,000.00 850,446.00 30,446.00 3.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 826,121.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 995,700.00 995,700.00 959,800.00 959,800.00 869,300.00
Year Ending Mar-17 3,326,930.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,631,410.00 3,631,410.00 3,607,120.00 3,607,120.00 3,351,670.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3,694,150.00 3,694,150.00 3,696,150.00 3,696,150.00 3,347,030.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Sompo Holdings Inc News

» More 8630.T News