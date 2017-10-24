Edition:
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)

8725.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,816JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥24 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
¥3,792
Open
¥3,797
Day's High
¥3,817
Day's Low
¥3,779
Volume
1,238,500
Avg. Vol
1,622,611
52-wk High
¥4,073
52-wk Low
¥2,818

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -4.22 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.31 2.31 2.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,299,070.00 1,474,210.00 1,123,940.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,292,200.00 1,292,200.00 1,292,200.00 1,387,200.00
Year Ending Mar-17 6 5,342,330.00 5,714,860.00 5,000,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 5,413,020.00 5,892,020.00 4,977,500.00 5,463,180.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6 5,399,800.00 6,074,680.00 4,788,500.00 5,455,910.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 -4.22 11.72 -20.16 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 143.31 170.82 115.80 110.92
Year Ending Mar-17 12 335.19 376.00 305.79 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 392.16 426.80 313.12 336.21
Year Ending Mar-19 12 404.74 449.10 362.54 349.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.70 5.09 4.30 14.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,357,670.00 1,480,970.00 123,302.38 9.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,299,070.00 1,265,980.00 33,094.00 2.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,271,930.00 1,384,580.00 112,651.00 8.86
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,187,180.00 1,282,400.00 95,216.00 8.02
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,200,000.00 1,326,720.00 126,716.00 10.56

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,299,070.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,292,200.00 1,292,200.00 1,327,600.00 1,327,600.00 1,387,200.00
Year Ending Mar-17 5,342,330.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5,413,020.00 5,339,900.00 5,310,620.00 5,310,620.00 5,463,180.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5,399,800.00 5,399,800.00 5,417,180.00 5,417,180.00 5,455,910.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

