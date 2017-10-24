MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)
8725.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,816JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥24 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
¥3,792
Open
¥3,797
Day's High
¥3,817
Day's Low
¥3,779
Volume
1,238,500
Avg. Vol
1,622,611
52-wk High
¥4,073
52-wk Low
¥2,818
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-4.22
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.31
|2.31
|2.36
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1,299,070.00
|1,474,210.00
|1,123,940.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,292,200.00
|1,292,200.00
|1,292,200.00
|1,387,200.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|5,342,330.00
|5,714,860.00
|5,000,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|5,413,020.00
|5,892,020.00
|4,977,500.00
|5,463,180.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|5,399,800.00
|6,074,680.00
|4,788,500.00
|5,455,910.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|-4.22
|11.72
|-20.16
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|143.31
|170.82
|115.80
|110.92
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|335.19
|376.00
|305.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|392.16
|426.80
|313.12
|336.21
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|404.74
|449.10
|362.54
|349.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.70
|5.09
|4.30
|14.27
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,357,670.00
|1,480,970.00
|123,302.38
|9.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,299,070.00
|1,265,980.00
|33,094.00
|2.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,271,930.00
|1,384,580.00
|112,651.00
|8.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,187,180.00
|1,282,400.00
|95,216.00
|8.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,200,000.00
|1,326,720.00
|126,716.00
|10.56
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,299,070.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,292,200.00
|1,292,200.00
|1,327,600.00
|1,327,600.00
|1,387,200.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,342,330.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,413,020.00
|5,339,900.00
|5,310,620.00
|5,310,620.00
|5,463,180.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5,399,800.00
|5,399,800.00
|5,417,180.00
|5,417,180.00
|5,455,910.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
