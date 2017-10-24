Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd (8804.T)
8804.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,554JPY
7:00am BST
1,554JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥27 (+1.77%)
¥27 (+1.77%)
Prev Close
¥1,527
¥1,527
Open
¥1,534
¥1,534
Day's High
¥1,555
¥1,555
Day's Low
¥1,531
¥1,531
Volume
1,218,400
1,218,400
Avg. Vol
973,697
973,697
52-wk High
¥1,657
¥1,657
52-wk Low
¥1,272
¥1,272
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|45.93
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.09
|2.17
|2.45
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|102,410.00
|103,100.00
|101,720.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|259,071.00
|262,900.00
|254,600.00
|266,013.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|277,222.00
|297,100.00
|252,000.00
|272,502.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|45.93
|45.93
|45.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|104.89
|109.20
|101.40
|88.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|106.69
|119.80
|80.11
|94.15
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.54
|11.14
|-8.06
|3.84
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|52,022.70
|50,885.00
|1,137.67
|2.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|58,165.00
|43,567.00
|14,598.00
|25.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|102,982.00
|93,601.00
|9,381.00
|9.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|75,291.70
|53,346.00
|21,945.66
|29.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|68,647.70
|52,324.00
|16,323.66
|23.78
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|102,410.00
|102,410.00
|102,410.00
|103,810.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|259,071.00
|259,071.00
|257,201.00
|255,063.00
|266,013.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|277,222.00
|277,222.00
|277,148.00
|275,450.00
|272,502.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings