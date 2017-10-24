8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)
8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
569.00INR
9:56am BST
569.00INR
9:56am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs29.05 (+5.38%)
Rs29.05 (+5.38%)
Prev Close
Rs539.95
Rs539.95
Open
Rs544.50
Rs544.50
Day's High
Rs577.75
Rs577.75
Day's Low
Rs543.65
Rs543.65
Volume
633,106
633,106
Avg. Vol
163,291
163,291
52-wk High
Rs814.90
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70
Rs364.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|9.30
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1,530.70
|1,530.70
|1,530.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|5,208.88
|5,208.88
|5,208.88
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|6,946.90
|6,946.90
|6,946.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|8,614.16
|8,614.16
|8,614.16
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|9.30
|9.30
|9.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|32.18
|32.18
|32.18
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|43.08
|43.08
|43.08
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|52.98
|52.98
|52.98
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,530.70
|1,665.95
|135.25
|8.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|702.52
|740.55
|38.03
|5.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9.30
|17.12
|7.82
|84.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3.41
|3.88
|0.47
|13.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,530.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,208.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,946.90
|6,946.90
|6,946.90
|6,946.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,614.16
|8,614.16
|8,614.16
|8,614.16
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|32.18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43.08
|43.08
|43.08
|43.08
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|52.98
|52.98
|52.98
|52.98
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0