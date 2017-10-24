Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)
9022.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
20,985JPY
7:00am BST
20,985JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥145 (+0.70%)
¥145 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥20,840
¥20,840
Open
¥20,825
¥20,825
Day's High
¥20,990
¥20,990
Day's Low
¥20,770
¥20,770
Volume
339,700
339,700
Avg. Vol
393,373
393,373
52-wk High
¥21,015
¥21,015
52-wk Low
¥16,540
¥16,540
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|182.16
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.54
|2.57
|2.62
|2.77
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|433,256.00
|450,000.00
|422,200.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|439,527.00
|442,200.00
|436,854.00
|177,720.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|1,749,070.00
|1,770,000.00
|1,741,040.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|1,794,820.00
|1,806,000.00
|1,781,000.00
|1,790,940.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|1,814,560.00
|1,848,000.00
|1,767,500.00
|1,806,800.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|182.16
|193.40
|170.93
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|183.40
|183.40
|183.40
|1,958.80
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|1,861.54
|1,916.70
|1,784.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|1,911.20
|2,039.00
|1,840.80
|1,937.39
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|1,953.38
|2,152.40
|1,785.52
|1,982.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|433,604.00
|437,224.00
|3,620.00
|0.83
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|433,256.00
|438,134.00
|4,877.81
|1.13
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|454,112.00
|452,102.00
|2,009.50
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|448,919.00
|443,547.00
|5,371.75
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|418,600.00
|423,197.00
|4,597.00
|1.10
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|433,256.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|439,527.00
|439,527.00
|439,527.00
|439,527.00
|177,720.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,749,070.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,794,820.00
|1,794,820.00
|1,790,190.00
|1,787,390.00
|1,790,940.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,814,560.00
|1,814,560.00
|1,814,400.00
|1,812,310.00
|1,806,800.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- FACTBOX-Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling
- Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling