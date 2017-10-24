Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 433,256.00 450,000.00 422,200.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 439,527.00 442,200.00 436,854.00 177,720.00 Year Ending Mar-17 13 1,749,070.00 1,770,000.00 1,741,040.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,794,820.00 1,806,000.00 1,781,000.00 1,790,940.00 Year Ending Mar-19 12 1,814,560.00 1,848,000.00 1,767,500.00 1,806,800.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 182.16 193.40 170.93 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 183.40 183.40 183.40 1,958.80 Year Ending Mar-17 14 1,861.54 1,916.70 1,784.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 1,911.20 2,039.00 1,840.80 1,937.39 Year Ending Mar-19 13 1,953.38 2,152.40 1,785.52 1,982.12