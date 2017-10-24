Edition:
United Kingdom

Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)

9022.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

20,985JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥145 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥20,840
Open
¥20,825
Day's High
¥20,990
Day's Low
¥20,770
Volume
339,700
Avg. Vol
393,373
52-wk High
¥21,015
52-wk Low
¥16,540

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 182.16 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.54 2.57 2.62 2.77

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 433,256.00 450,000.00 422,200.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 439,527.00 442,200.00 436,854.00 177,720.00
Year Ending Mar-17 13 1,749,070.00 1,770,000.00 1,741,040.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,794,820.00 1,806,000.00 1,781,000.00 1,790,940.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 1,814,560.00 1,848,000.00 1,767,500.00 1,806,800.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 182.16 193.40 170.93 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 183.40 183.40 183.40 1,958.80
Year Ending Mar-17 14 1,861.54 1,916.70 1,784.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 1,911.20 2,039.00 1,840.80 1,937.39
Year Ending Mar-19 13 1,953.38 2,152.40 1,785.52 1,982.12

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 433,604.00 437,224.00 3,620.00 0.83
Quarter Ending Mar-17 433,256.00 438,134.00 4,877.81 1.13
Quarter Ending Dec-16 454,112.00 452,102.00 2,009.50 0.44
Quarter Ending Sep-16 448,919.00 443,547.00 5,371.75 1.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 418,600.00 423,197.00 4,597.00 1.10

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 433,256.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 439,527.00 439,527.00 439,527.00 439,527.00 177,720.00
Year Ending Mar-17 1,749,070.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,794,820.00 1,794,820.00 1,790,190.00 1,787,390.00 1,790,940.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,814,560.00 1,814,560.00 1,814,400.00 1,812,310.00 1,806,800.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Central Japan Railway Co News

» More 9022.T News