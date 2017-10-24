ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)
9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,367JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.05%)
¥2 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.24
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.07
|2.21
|2.21
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|434,137.00
|459,260.00
|419,300.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|460,938.00
|460,938.00
|460,938.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|1,762,420.00
|1,793,000.00
|1,740,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|1,930,960.00
|1,944,700.00
|1,913,000.00
|1,861,110.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|2,004,540.00
|2,056,000.00
|1,963,000.00
|1,925,650.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|31.37
|31.37
|31.37
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|240.69
|262.00
|227.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|397.68
|474.00
|348.86
|272.29
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|344.88
|412.00
|314.00
|294.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|15.15
|19.80
|10.50
|4.68
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|441,950.00
|451,719.00
|9,768.66
|2.21
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|434,137.00
|433,482.00
|654.59
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|451,233.00
|446,782.00
|4,450.75
|0.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|490,698.00
|480,570.00
|10,128.50
|2.06
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|416,610.00
|404,425.00
|12,185.00
|2.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|434,137.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|460,938.00
|460,938.00
|460,938.00
|460,938.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,762,420.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,930,960.00
|1,930,960.00
|1,931,220.00
|1,922,500.00
|1,861,110.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,004,540.00
|2,004,540.00
|2,003,160.00
|1,993,830.00
|1,925,650.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
