ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)

9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,367JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
¥4,365
Open
¥4,365
Day's High
¥4,378
Day's Low
¥4,352
Volume
950,000
Avg. Vol
1,278,950
52-wk High
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.24 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 2 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.07 2.21 2.21

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 434,137.00 459,260.00 419,300.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 460,938.00 460,938.00 460,938.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 1,762,420.00 1,793,000.00 1,740,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 1,930,960.00 1,944,700.00 1,913,000.00 1,861,110.00
Year Ending Mar-19 11 2,004,540.00 2,056,000.00 1,963,000.00 1,925,650.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.24 0.24 0.24 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 31.37 31.37 31.37 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 240.69 262.00 227.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 397.68 474.00 348.86 272.29
Year Ending Mar-19 11 344.88 412.00 314.00 294.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 15.15 19.80 10.50 4.68

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 441,950.00 451,719.00 9,768.66 2.21
Quarter Ending Mar-17 434,137.00 433,482.00 654.59 0.15
Quarter Ending Dec-16 451,233.00 446,782.00 4,450.75 0.99
Quarter Ending Sep-16 490,698.00 480,570.00 10,128.50 2.06
Quarter Ending Jun-16 416,610.00 404,425.00 12,185.00 2.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 434,137.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 460,938.00 460,938.00 460,938.00 460,938.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1,762,420.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,930,960.00 1,930,960.00 1,931,220.00 1,922,500.00 1,861,110.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2,004,540.00 2,004,540.00 2,003,160.00 1,993,830.00 1,925,650.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings

