NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,161,040.00 1,162,710.00 1,160,000.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 1,171,920.00 1,173,360.00 1,170,000.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 16 4,644,250.00 4,802,000.00 4,580,980.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 15 4,739,830.00 4,809,000.00 4,654,570.00 4,808,550.00 Year Ending Mar-19 15 4,868,370.00 4,944,000.00 4,758,090.00 4,953,990.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 24.60 27.90 21.30 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 24.75 27.80 21.71 -- Year Ending Mar-17 17 178.62 187.13 167.18 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 183.37 214.80 175.26 191.36 Year Ending Mar-19 16 192.61 212.11 180.88 206.26 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.40 4.50 4.30 10.85