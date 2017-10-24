Edition:
NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)

9437.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,711JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥38 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥2,673
Open
¥2,692
Day's High
¥2,711
Day's Low
¥2,690
Volume
5,172,100
Avg. Vol
4,022,487
52-wk High
¥2,804
52-wk Low
¥2,361

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 24.60 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 7
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.13 2.13 2.20 2.19

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,161,040.00 1,162,710.00 1,160,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 1,171,920.00 1,173,360.00 1,170,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 4,644,250.00 4,802,000.00 4,580,980.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 4,739,830.00 4,809,000.00 4,654,570.00 4,808,550.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15 4,868,370.00 4,944,000.00 4,758,090.00 4,953,990.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 24.60 27.90 21.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 24.75 27.80 21.71 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 178.62 187.13 167.18 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 183.37 214.80 175.26 191.36
Year Ending Mar-19 16 192.61 212.11 180.88 206.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.40 4.50 4.30 10.85

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,140,650.00 1,136,700.00 3,958.62 0.35
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,161,040.00 1,114,960.00 46,079.38 3.97
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,192,140.00 1,181,250.00 10,888.00 0.91
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,133,000.00 1,179,670.00 46,671.00 4.12
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,138,230.00 1,108,670.00 29,557.00 2.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,161,040.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,171,920.00 1,171,920.00 1,167,120.00 1,160,760.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4,644,250.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,739,830.00 4,737,760.00 4,736,760.00 4,735,400.00 4,808,550.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4,868,370.00 4,869,840.00 4,867,440.00 4,866,240.00 4,953,990.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings

