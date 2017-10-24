NTT Docomo Inc (9437.T)
9437.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,711JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|24.60
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.13
|2.13
|2.20
|2.19
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1,161,040.00
|1,162,710.00
|1,160,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|1,171,920.00
|1,173,360.00
|1,170,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|4,644,250.00
|4,802,000.00
|4,580,980.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|4,739,830.00
|4,809,000.00
|4,654,570.00
|4,808,550.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|4,868,370.00
|4,944,000.00
|4,758,090.00
|4,953,990.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|24.60
|27.90
|21.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|24.75
|27.80
|21.71
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|178.62
|187.13
|167.18
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|183.37
|214.80
|175.26
|191.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|192.61
|212.11
|180.88
|206.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.40
|4.50
|4.30
|10.85
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,140,650.00
|1,136,700.00
|3,958.62
|0.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,161,040.00
|1,114,960.00
|46,079.38
|3.97
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,192,140.00
|1,181,250.00
|10,888.00
|0.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,133,000.00
|1,179,670.00
|46,671.00
|4.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,138,230.00
|1,108,670.00
|29,557.00
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,161,040.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,171,920.00
|1,171,920.00
|1,167,120.00
|1,160,760.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,644,250.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,739,830.00
|4,737,760.00
|4,736,760.00
|4,735,400.00
|4,808,550.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,868,370.00
|4,869,840.00
|4,867,440.00
|4,866,240.00
|4,953,990.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
