Toho Co Ltd (9602.T)
9602.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,800JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-5 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
¥3,805
Open
¥3,780
Day's High
¥3,800
Day's Low
¥3,770
Volume
491,000
Avg. Vol
480,091
52-wk High
¥4,190
52-wk Low
¥2,902
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|28.90
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.80
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|3
|57,660.00
|60,680.00
|55,900.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|3
|54,866.00
|57,798.00
|51,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5
|235,640.00
|238,800.00
|234,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|4
|242,975.00
|245,000.00
|240,000.00
|227,760.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|4
|241,050.00
|250,400.00
|230,400.00
|236,067.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|1
|28.90
|28.90
|28.90
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5
|183.34
|187.80
|179.60
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|4
|187.93
|194.00
|181.90
|142.34
|Year Ending Feb-19
|4
|182.15
|199.50
|151.70
|152.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending May-17
|62,250.00
|71,002.00
|8,752.00
|14.06
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|57,660.00
|55,428.00
|2,232.00
|3.87
|Quarter Ending Nov-16
|65,666.70
|63,137.00
|2,529.66
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Aug-16
|63,866.70
|57,186.00
|6,680.67
|10.46
|Quarter Ending May-16
|58,300.00
|57,797.00
|503.00
|0.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|57,660.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|54,866.00
|54,866.00
|54,866.00
|54,866.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-17
|235,640.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|242,975.00
|242,975.00
|242,975.00
|242,975.00
|227,760.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|241,050.00
|241,050.00
|241,050.00
|241,050.00
|236,067.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings