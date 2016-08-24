Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)
AAL.L on London Stock Exchange
1,444.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.00 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
1,432.00
Open
1,425.00
Day's High
1,451.50
Day's Low
1,416.00
Volume
3,698,272
Avg. Vol
7,210,563
52-wk High
1,529.01
52-wk Low
950.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.98
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|7
|(3) HOLD
|11
|13
|12
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.62
|2.58
|2.50
|2.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|25,569.50
|27,906.30
|23,170.00
|20,805.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|24,447.60
|29,076.00
|21,568.00
|22,026.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|2.26
|2.80
|1.74
|1.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|1.83
|2.94
|0.86
|1.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-0.35
|13.20
|-13.90
|6.15
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25,569.50
|25,525.30
|25,085.80
|24,637.50
|20,805.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24,447.60
|24,333.30
|23,926.40
|23,645.70
|22,026.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.26
|2.24
|2.14
|2.08
|1.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.83
|1.73
|1.62
|1.53
|1.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|10
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|11
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|8
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|10
|0
