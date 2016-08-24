Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 21 25,569.50 27,906.30 23,170.00 20,805.00 Year Ending Dec-18 22 24,447.60 29,076.00 21,568.00 22,026.90 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.98 0.98 0.98 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.93 0.93 0.93 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 2.26 2.80 1.74 1.02 Year Ending Dec-18 23 1.83 2.94 0.86 1.05 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -0.35 13.20 -13.90 6.15