Anglo American PLC (AAL.L)

AAL.L on London Stock Exchange

1,444.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
1,432.00
Open
1,425.00
Day's High
1,451.50
Day's Low
1,416.00
Volume
3,698,272
Avg. Vol
7,210,563
52-wk High
1,529.01
52-wk Low
950.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.98 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 5 7
(3) HOLD 11 13 12 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 2 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.62 2.58 2.50 2.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 25,569.50 27,906.30 23,170.00 20,805.00
Year Ending Dec-18 22 24,447.60 29,076.00 21,568.00 22,026.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.98 0.98 0.98 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.93 0.93 0.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 2.26 2.80 1.74 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 23 1.83 2.94 0.86 1.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -0.35 13.20 -13.90 6.15

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 25,569.50 25,525.30 25,085.80 24,637.50 20,805.00
Year Ending Dec-18 24,447.60 24,333.30 23,926.40 23,645.70 22,026.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.98 0.98 0.98 0.98 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.93 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.26 2.24 2.14 2.08 1.02
Year Ending Dec-18 1.83 1.73 1.62 1.53 1.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 10 1
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 11 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 8 1
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 10 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

