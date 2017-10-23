Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA (AALR3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 332.77 332.77 332.77 -- Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,137.55 1,137.55 1,137.55 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,457.47 1,457.47 1,457.47 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.19 0.19 0.19 -- Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.56 0.56 0.56 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.80 0.80 0.80 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 35.70 35.70 35.70 --