Edition:
United Kingdom

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)

AAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.75CAD
9:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
$6.62
Open
$6.64
Day's High
$6.76
Day's Low
$6.62
Volume
2,070,082
Avg. Vol
744,197
52-wk High
$7.07
52-wk Low
$4.97

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 204.50 228.29 165.00 181.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3 231.99 272.28 195.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.54
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 25.29 25.77 0.48 1.90
Quarter Ending Mar-13 19.07 19.23 0.15 0.80
Quarter Ending Dec-12 16.40 15.49 0.91 5.53
Quarter Ending Sep-12 13.33 13.34 0.01 0.06
Quarter Ending Jun-12 12.30 12.18 0.12 0.98

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 204.50 204.50 204.50 205.28 181.50
Year Ending Dec-18 231.99 231.99 231.99 234.15 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.67 0.54
Year Ending Dec-18 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust News

» More AAR_u.TO News