Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)
AAR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
6.75CAD
9:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+1.96%)
Prev Close
$6.62
Open
$6.64
Day's High
$6.76
Day's Low
$6.62
Volume
2,070,082
Avg. Vol
744,197
52-wk High
$7.07
52-wk Low
$4.97
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|204.50
|228.29
|165.00
|181.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|231.99
|272.28
|195.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|25.29
|25.77
|0.48
|1.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|19.07
|19.23
|0.15
|0.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|16.40
|15.49
|0.91
|5.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|13.33
|13.34
|0.01
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|12.30
|12.18
|0.12
|0.98
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|204.50
|204.50
|204.50
|205.28
|181.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|231.99
|231.99
|231.99
|234.15
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.67
|0.54
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new unsecured term loan
- BRIEF-TFI International says concluded sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces new unsecured term loan
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial qtrly FFO per unit $0.10
- BRIEF-Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing