ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)
ABB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,359.00INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|10.81
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(5) SELL
|9
|9
|10
|10
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.72
|3.76
|3.78
|3.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|24,116.70
|27,960.00
|21,663.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|99,085.00
|110,832.00
|93,568.00
|102,982.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|115,676.00
|136,981.00
|103,694.00
|118,126.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|10.81
|10.81
|10.81
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|23.14
|28.35
|19.05
|25.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|30.65
|41.10
|20.89
|31.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|25.38
|36.18
|19.10
|22.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|22,923.20
|21,914.90
|1,008.25
|4.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22,639.30
|21,688.20
|951.10
|4.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|26,124.30
|24,409.50
|1,714.82
|6.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|21,319.40
|20,248.00
|1,071.39
|5.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|20,874.60
|20,735.20
|139.45
|0.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.32
|3.54
|0.78
|18.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4.33
|4.16
|0.17
|4.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7.33
|6.93
|0.40
|5.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4.31
|3.83
|0.48
|11.10
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.91
|3.65
|0.26
|6.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|24,116.70
|23,828.50
|23,828.50
|23,828.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|99,085.00
|99,186.80
|99,807.30
|100,318.00
|102,982.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|115,676.00
|115,676.00
|115,856.00
|116,245.00
|118,126.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10.81
|10.81
|10.81
|10.81
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23.14
|23.14
|23.37
|23.41
|25.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30.65
|30.65
|30.74
|30.42
|31.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0