Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)
ABF.L on London Stock Exchange
3,371.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
46.00 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
3,325.00
Open
3,315.00
Day's High
3,375.00
Day's Low
3,285.00
Volume
502,287
Avg. Vol
914,535
52-wk High
3,377.00
52-wk Low
2,335.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|133.30
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|20
|15,200.80
|15,612.00
|14,747.00
|14,343.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|20
|16,394.60
|17,096.40
|15,763.00
|15,300.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|133.30
|133.30
|133.30
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|21
|125.67
|131.84
|119.72
|116.12
|Year Ending Sep-18
|21
|137.57
|145.83
|126.87
|129.31
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|11.99
|13.21
|11.26
|7.35
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|15,200.80
|15,200.80
|15,197.90
|15,192.30
|14,343.30
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16,394.60
|16,394.60
|16,334.20
|16,236.70
|15,300.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|133.30
|133.30
|133.30
|133.30
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|125.67
|125.67
|125.40
|124.91
|116.12
|Year Ending Sep-18
|137.57
|137.57
|136.96
|136.09
|129.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|6
|1
