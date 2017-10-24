ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)
ACC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,789.00INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs8.00 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs1,781.00
Open
Rs1,792.00
Day's High
Rs1,806.10
Day's Low
Rs1,782.00
Volume
227,558
Avg. Vol
468,050
52-wk High
Rs1,869.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,256.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|9.05
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|13
|13
|11
|(3) HOLD
|15
|13
|14
|15
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|5
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.84
|2.86
|2.92
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|27,196.50
|28,926.50
|26,317.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|131,635.00
|155,374.00
|121,784.00
|141,268.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|138,995.00
|155,318.00
|129,349.00
|153,703.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|9.05
|11.03
|7.08
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|16.56
|16.56
|16.56
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|55.82
|96.88
|40.85
|72.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|64.86
|97.18
|51.29
|81.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.36
|25.36
|25.36
|29.59
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|31,633.00
|33,125.20
|1,492.21
|4.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|30,886.60
|30,996.60
|109.96
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|27,567.50
|26,716.10
|851.38
|3.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|26,837.00
|24,728.10
|2,108.88
|7.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|30,404.20
|28,698.40
|1,705.84
|5.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.18
|17.33
|3.15
|22.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8.89
|11.21
|2.32
|26.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.63
|5.04
|0.41
|8.91
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|12.76
|4.35
|8.41
|65.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13.74
|12.70
|1.04
|7.58
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|27,196.50
|27,196.50
|27,808.70
|27,808.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|14,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|131,635.00
|131,908.00
|128,827.00
|128,827.00
|141,268.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|138,995.00
|139,165.00
|138,710.00
|138,710.00
|153,703.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9.05
|9.05
|8.03
|8.03
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|16.56
|16.56
|21.63
|21.63
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|55.82
|57.00
|51.80
|51.80
|72.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|64.86
|65.58
|64.38
|64.38
|81.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
