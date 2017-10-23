Edition:
Accor SA (ACCP.PA)

ACCP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

41.53EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€41.53
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
891,945
52-wk High
€43.67
52-wk Low
€32.23

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.11 2.11 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 2,345.21 2,978.00 1,918.90 6,049.99
Year Ending Dec-18 14 2,516.77 3,189.00 1,974.00 6,378.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 0.96 1.17 0.74 1.86
Year Ending Dec-18 16 1.28 1.64 1.08 2.15
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -2.31 -2.31 -2.31 6.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,612.80 1,623.00 10.20 0.63
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,637.33 1,619.20 18.13 1.11
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,359.67 1,353.77 5.89 0.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,345.21 2,334.94 2,362.57 2,384.15 6,049.99
Year Ending Dec-18 2,516.77 2,506.41 2,531.36 2,549.46 6,378.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.96 0.96 0.98 0.98 1.86
Year Ending Dec-18 1.28 1.28 1.27 1.29 2.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

