ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)
ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
573.00ZAc
1:58pm BST
573.00ZAc
1:58pm BST
Change (% chg)
-13.00 (-2.22%)
-13.00 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
586.00
586.00
Open
585.00
585.00
Day's High
585.00
585.00
Day's Low
560.00
560.00
Volume
105,636
105,636
Avg. Vol
245,122
245,122
52-wk High
1,540.00
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00
450.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|38,180.10
|41,821.10
|36,119.00
|41,450.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|39,184.40
|42,807.20
|35,723.00
|42,039.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|-108.27
|-26.00
|-262.00
|25.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|27.87
|67.80
|-18.00
|-160.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|9,556.00
|8,124.00
|1,432.00
|14.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|9,408.00
|8,792.00
|616.00
|6.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|20,553.00
|7,766.00
|12,787.00
|62.21
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|19,247.00
|7,614.00
|11,633.00
|60.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|8,531.00
|8,799.00
|268.00
|3.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|38,180.10
|38,180.10
|37,362.10
|37,362.10
|41,450.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|39,184.40
|39,184.40
|38,300.60
|38,300.60
|42,039.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16
- ArcelorMittal South Africa loss deepens, expects Africa market growth
- ArcelorMittal South Africa predicts sharply higher H1 loss
- BRIEF-SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal
- S.Africa has "no choice" but to impose emergency steel tariff- trade minister