ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)

ACLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

573.00ZAc
1:58pm BST
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
586.00
Open
585.00
Day's High
585.00
Day's Low
560.00
Volume
105,636
Avg. Vol
245,122
52-wk High
1,540.00
52-wk Low
450.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 38,180.10 41,821.10 36,119.00 41,450.40
Year Ending Dec-18 3 39,184.40 42,807.20 35,723.00 42,039.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 -108.27 -26.00 -262.00 25.65
Year Ending Dec-18 3 27.87 67.80 -18.00 -160.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 9,556.00 8,124.00 1,432.00 14.99
Quarter Ending Sep-13 9,408.00 8,792.00 616.00 6.55
Quarter Ending Mar-13 20,553.00 7,766.00 12,787.00 62.21
Quarter Ending Sep-12 19,247.00 7,614.00 11,633.00 60.44
Quarter Ending Jun-11 8,531.00 8,799.00 268.00 3.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 38,180.10 38,180.10 37,362.10 37,362.10 41,450.40
Year Ending Dec-18 39,184.40 39,184.40 38,300.60 38,300.60 42,039.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd News

