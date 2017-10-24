Edition:
ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)

ACNF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.15EUR
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
€22.10
Open
€22.11
Day's High
€22.15
Day's Low
€22.10
Volume
4,408
Avg. Vol
9,520
52-wk High
€22.25
52-wk Low
€19.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 54.00 54.00 54.00 55.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 60.00 60.00 60.00 60.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.93 0.93 0.93 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.17

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 54.00 54.00 54.00 54.00 55.00
Year Ending Dec-18 60.00 60.00 60.00 60.00 60.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.93 1.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.15 1.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

