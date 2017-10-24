ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)
ACNF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.15EUR
2:53pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.05 (+0.23%)
€0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|54.00
|54.00
|54.00
|55.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|60.00
|60.00
|60.00
|60.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|1.17
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|54.00
|54.00
|54.00
|54.00
|55.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|60.00
|60.00
|60.00
|60.00
|60.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|1.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|1.17
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-ANF Immobilier to sell almost all of legacy portfolio in Marseille and 1 retail asset in Lyon to Primonial REIM
- BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later
- BRIEF-ANF Immobilier H1 IFRS net loss group share widens to 96.9 million euros
- BRIEF-Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier
- BRIEF-ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income at 12.0 million euros