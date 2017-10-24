ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)
ACS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
32.76EUR
9:04am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.27%)
€-0.09 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€32.85
Open
€32.80
Day's High
€33.08
Day's Low
€32.70
Volume
35,907
Avg. Vol
722,068
52-wk High
€36.75
52-wk Low
€25.93
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.92
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|4
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.08
|1.92
|2.00
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|34,997.20
|36,625.40
|32,193.60
|35,059.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|36,412.80
|38,503.00
|33,156.40
|36,411.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.92
|0.92
|0.92
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|2.47
|2.83
|2.13
|2.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|2.63
|2.92
|2.24
|2.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8,920.00
|9,028.68
|108.68
|1.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,074.00
|8,609.00
|535.00
|6.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|7,834.42
|7,922.00
|87.58
|1.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|9,020.21
|10,470.00
|1,449.79
|16.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|8,554.91
|8,506.00
|48.91
|0.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.46
|0.60
|0.14
|30.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.41
|0.73
|0.33
|80.29
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.41
|0.58
|0.17
|40.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.46
|0.58
|0.12
|26.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.61
|0.56
|0.05
|8.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|34,997.20
|34,995.10
|34,999.90
|35,034.50
|35,059.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|36,412.80
|36,417.90
|36,445.30
|36,478.00
|36,411.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.92
|0.92
|0.92
|0.92
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.47
|2.46
|2.44
|2.45
|2.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.63
|2.62
|2.61
|2.61
|2.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0