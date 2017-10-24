Edition:
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)

ACS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

32.76EUR
9:04am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
€32.85
Open
€32.80
Day's High
€33.08
Day's Low
€32.70
Volume
35,907
Avg. Vol
722,068
52-wk High
€36.75
52-wk Low
€25.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.92 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 4 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.08 1.92 2.00 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 34,997.20 36,625.40 32,193.60 35,059.50
Year Ending Dec-18 12 36,412.80 38,503.00 33,156.40 36,411.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.92 0.92 0.92 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 2.47 2.83 2.13 2.43
Year Ending Dec-18 13 2.63 2.92 2.24 2.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,920.00 9,028.68 108.68 1.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,074.00 8,609.00 535.00 6.63
Quarter Ending Mar-16 7,834.42 7,922.00 87.58 1.12
Quarter Ending Dec-15 9,020.21 10,470.00 1,449.79 16.07
Quarter Ending Sep-15 8,554.91 8,506.00 48.91 0.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.46 0.60 0.14 30.22
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.41 0.73 0.33 80.29
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.41 0.58 0.17 40.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.46 0.58 0.12 26.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.61 0.56 0.05 8.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 34,997.20 34,995.10 34,999.90 35,034.50 35,059.50
Year Ending Dec-18 36,412.80 36,417.90 36,445.30 36,478.00 36,411.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.92 0.92 0.92 0.92 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.47 2.46 2.44 2.45 2.43
Year Ending Dec-18 2.63 2.62 2.61 2.61 2.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA News

