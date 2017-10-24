Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 16,125.00 16,546.00 15,647.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 15,811.50 15,891.20 15,731.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 24 63,221.40 65,654.00 62,147.80 63,234.70 Year Ending Dec-18 24 63,690.20 67,943.00 61,857.00 66,105.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.36 0.41 0.33 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.28 0.32 0.23 -- Year Ending Dec-17 28 1.28 1.38 1.18 1.34 Year Ending Dec-18 26 1.42 1.58 1.30 1.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.32 15.98 5.00 9.00