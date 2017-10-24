Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)
AD.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
16.33EUR
24 Oct 2017
16.33EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.04 (-0.21%)
€-0.04 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
€16.37
€16.37
Open
€16.37
€16.37
Day's High
€16.41
€16.41
Day's Low
€16.33
€16.33
Volume
276,090
276,090
Avg. Vol
6,741,571
6,741,571
52-wk High
€21.00
€21.00
52-wk Low
€14.72
€14.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.36
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|11
|11
|11
|11
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.93
|1.93
|1.93
|1.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|16,125.00
|16,546.00
|15,647.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|15,811.50
|15,891.20
|15,731.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|63,221.40
|65,654.00
|62,147.80
|63,234.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|63,690.20
|67,943.00
|61,857.00
|66,105.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.36
|0.41
|0.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.28
|0.32
|0.23
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28
|1.28
|1.38
|1.18
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|1.42
|1.58
|1.30
|1.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|10.32
|15.98
|5.00
|9.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|16,029.90
|16,121.00
|91.06
|0.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,813.50
|15,870.00
|56.53
|0.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,321.90
|15,119.00
|202.92
|1.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,536.20
|14,546.00
|9.77
|0.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,517.60
|8,951.00
|1,566.63
|14.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.32
|0.32
|0.00
|0.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.29
|0.30
|0.01
|2.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.30
|0.32
|0.02
|7.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.29
|0.26
|0.03
|9.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.32
|0.29
|0.03
|9.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16,125.00
|16,120.50
|16,120.50
|16,138.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|15,811.50
|15,811.50
|15,811.50
|15,811.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|63,221.40
|63,199.30
|63,268.70
|63,483.70
|63,234.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|63,690.20
|63,676.50
|63,708.60
|64,317.20
|66,105.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.28
|1.28
|1.28
|1.28
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.42
|1.42
|1.42
|1.43
|1.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|1
|3
- Online groceries are a hard sell, even to avid internet shoppers -poll
- BRIEF-Ahold delhaize share buyback update
- BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reaches agreement on divestment process with Colruyt
- BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize provides share buyback update
- BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize successfully prices inaugural 750 million euro bond