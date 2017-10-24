Edition:
United Kingdom

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)

AD.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

16.33EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
€16.37
Open
€16.37
Day's High
€16.41
Day's Low
€16.33
Volume
276,090
Avg. Vol
6,741,571
52-wk High
€21.00
52-wk Low
€14.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.36 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 11 11 11 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 1.93 1.93 1.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 16,125.00 16,546.00 15,647.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 15,811.50 15,891.20 15,731.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 63,221.40 65,654.00 62,147.80 63,234.70
Year Ending Dec-18 24 63,690.20 67,943.00 61,857.00 66,105.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.36 0.41 0.33 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.28 0.32 0.23 --
Year Ending Dec-17 28 1.28 1.38 1.18 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 26 1.42 1.58 1.30 1.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.32 15.98 5.00 9.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,029.90 16,121.00 91.06 0.57
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,813.50 15,870.00 56.53 0.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,321.90 15,119.00 202.92 1.32
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,536.20 14,546.00 9.77 0.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,517.60 8,951.00 1,566.63 14.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.32 0.32 0.00 0.69
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.29 0.30 0.01 2.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.30 0.32 0.02 7.82
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.29 0.26 0.03 9.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.32 0.29 0.03 9.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 16,125.00 16,120.50 16,120.50 16,138.30 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 15,811.50 15,811.50 15,811.50 15,811.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 63,221.40 63,199.30 63,268.70 63,483.70 63,234.70
Year Ending Dec-18 63,690.20 63,676.50 63,708.60 64,317.20 66,105.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.28 1.28 1.28 1.28 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 1.42 1.42 1.42 1.43 1.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 4
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 3 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV News

