Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs54.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,379,801
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.20 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.33 3.33 3.33 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 54,065.70 56,285.00 52,420.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 55,038.50 58,797.00 51,280.00 62,359.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 61,529.00 62,928.00 60,130.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1.20 1.20 1.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.50 10.60 2.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 3.55 4.30 2.80 11.60
Year Ending Mar-19 2 5.65 8.10 3.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,707.00 51,552.10 37,845.10 276.10
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,159.00 12,180.70 1,978.30 13.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13,411.00 13,594.40 183.40 1.37
Quarter Ending Sep-15 12,486.00 17,003.20 4,517.20 36.18
Quarter Ending Jun-15 13,178.00 14,716.00 1,538.00 11.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 54,065.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 55,038.50 55,038.50 55,038.50 55,038.50 62,359.00
Year Ending Mar-19 61,529.00 61,529.00 61,529.00 61,529.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

