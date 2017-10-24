Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)
ADEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
263.55INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|2.02
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|860.50
|900.00
|821.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,314.00
|3,367.00
|3,261.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,976.00
|3,976.00
|3,976.00
|4,604.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|4,931.00
|4,931.00
|4,931.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.02
|2.02
|2.02
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|8.60
|8.88
|8.32
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|12.64
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|35.30
|35.30
|35.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|990.00
|754.78
|235.22
|23.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|860.50
|860.19
|0.31
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,000.00
|908.30
|91.70
|9.17
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|860.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,314.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,976.00
|3,976.00
|3,976.00
|4,076.00
|4,604.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,931.00
|4,931.00
|4,931.00
|5,095.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-India's Advanced Enzyme Technologies June-qtr consol profit falls
- BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies says Advanced Enzymes Europe completed acquisition of Evoxx Technologies
- BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies seeks members' nod for related party transaction with JC Biotech
- BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies defers proposal to raise funds via QIP
- BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to acquire shares of a German co