Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.95INR
9:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs147.15
Open
Rs147.10
Day's High
Rs149.25
Day's Low
Rs146.20
Volume
243,170
Avg. Vol
387,949
52-wk High
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 0.00 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.45 1.40 1.36 1.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 15,988.80 17,132.00 15,348.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 66,842.40 68,825.00 63,592.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 77,211.40 81,402.60 74,377.00 80,221.70
Year Ending Mar-19 11 90,368.20 98,853.70 86,818.00 92,342.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 0.31 0.90 -1.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 1.40 2.00 0.80 1.97
Year Ending Mar-19 11 3.03 4.40 2.00 2.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,769.30 17,600.00 830.67 4.95
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,988.80 16,149.30 160.55 1.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 16,861.80 16,912.90 51.15 0.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.30 -0.26 0.04 -13.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.00 0.28 0.28 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.10 -0.16 0.06 -60.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,988.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 66,842.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 77,211.40 77,294.30 77,294.30 76,837.80 80,221.70
Year Ending Mar-19 90,368.20 90,453.40 90,453.40 89,520.00 92,342.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 0.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1.40 1.45 1.45 1.49 1.97
Year Ending Mar-19 3.03 3.13 3.13 3.26 2.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

