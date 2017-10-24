Edition:
United Kingdom

Adesso AG (ADNGk.DE)

ADNGk.DE on Xetra

50.67EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.16 (-0.31%)
Prev Close
€50.83
Open
€50.88
Day's High
€51.08
Day's Low
€50.57
Volume
3,698
Avg. Vol
7,546
52-wk High
€63.81
52-wk Low
€35.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 303.23 305.00 300.00 271.15
Year Ending Dec-18 3 332.40 343.10 319.00 293.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.71 2.10 1.46 1.93
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2.40 2.52 2.16 2.25

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 73.90 73.99 0.09 0.12
Quarter Ending Jun-11 23.80 26.01 2.21 9.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 0.13 0.03 0.10 76.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 303.23 303.23 299.65 298.35 271.15
Year Ending Dec-18 332.40 332.40 333.40 330.45 293.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.71 1.71 2.04 2.44 1.93
Year Ending Dec-18 2.40 2.40 2.55 2.86 2.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Adesso AG News

