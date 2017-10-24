Adesso AG (ADNGk.DE)
ADNGk.DE on Xetra
50.67EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|303.23
|305.00
|300.00
|271.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|332.40
|343.10
|319.00
|293.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.71
|2.10
|1.46
|1.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2.40
|2.52
|2.16
|2.25
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|73.90
|73.99
|0.09
|0.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|23.80
|26.01
|2.21
|9.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|0.13
|0.03
|0.10
|76.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|303.23
|303.23
|299.65
|298.35
|271.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|332.40
|332.40
|333.40
|330.45
|293.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.71
|1.71
|2.04
|2.44
|1.93
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.40
|2.40
|2.55
|2.86
|2.25
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1